config for env

Edit nushell configuration files.

Signature

> config {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingstring

Notes

You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
config envEdit nu environment configurations.built-in
config flattenShow the current configuration in a flattened form.built-in
config nuEdit nu configurations.built-in
config resetReset nushell environment configurations to default, and saves old config files in the config location as oldconfig.nu and oldenv.nu.built-in
config use-colorsGet the configuration for color output.built-in