config for env
Edit nushell configuration files.
Signature
> config {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Notes
You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
config env
|Edit nu environment configurations.
|built-in
config flatten
|Show the current configuration in a flattened form.
|built-in
config nu
|Edit nu configurations.
|built-in
config reset
|Reset nushell environment configurations to default, and saves old config files in the config location as oldconfig.nu and oldenv.nu.
|built-in
config use-colors
|Get the configuration for color output.
|built-in