drop for filters

Remove items/rows from the end of the input list/table. Counterpart of `skip`. Opposite of `last`.

Signature

> drop {flags} (rows)

Parameters

  • rows: The number of items to remove.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
tabletable
list<any>list<any>

Examples

Remove the last item of a list

> [0,1,2,3] | drop
╭───┬───╮
 0 0
 1 1
 2 2
╰───┴───╯

Remove zero item of a list

> [0,1,2,3] | drop 0
╭───┬───╮
 0 0
 1 1
 2 2
 3 3
╰───┴───╯

Remove the last two items of a list

> [0,1,2,3] | drop 2
╭───┬───╮
 0 0
 1 1
╰───┴───╯

Remove the last row in a table

> [[a, b]; [1, 2] [3, 4]] | drop 1
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 1 2
╰───┴───┴───╯

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
drop columnRemove N columns at the right-hand end of the input table. To remove columns by name, use reject.built-in
drop nthDrop the selected rows.built-in