drop for filters
Remove items/rows from the end of the input list/table. Counterpart of `skip`. Opposite of `last`.
Signature
> drop {flags} (rows)
Parameters
rows: The number of items to remove.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|table
|table
|list<any>
|list<any>
Examples
Remove the last item of a list
> [0,1,2,3] | drop
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 2 │
╰───┴───╯
Remove zero item of a list
> [0,1,2,3] | drop 0
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 2 │
│ 3 │ 3 │
╰───┴───╯
Remove the last two items of a list
> [0,1,2,3] | drop 2
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
╰───┴───╯
Remove the last row in a table
> [[a, b]; [1, 2] [3, 4]] | drop 1
╭───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │
╰───┴───┴───╯
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
drop column
|Remove N columns at the right-hand end of the input table. To remove columns by name, use
reject.
|built-in
drop nth
|Drop the selected rows.
|built-in