drop for filters

Remove items/rows from the end of the input list/table. Counterpart of `skip`. Opposite of `last`.

> drop {flags} (rows)

rows : The number of items to remove.

input output table table list<any> list<any>

Remove the last item of a list

> [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ] | drop ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ 2 │ 2 │ ╰───┴───╯

Remove zero item of a list

> [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ] | drop 0 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ 2 │ 2 │ │ 3 │ 3 │ ╰───┴───╯

Remove the last two items of a list

> [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ] | drop 2 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 1 │ ╰───┴───╯

Remove the last row in a table

> [[ a , b ]; [ 1 , 2 ] [ 3 , 4 ]] | drop 1 ╭───┬───┬───╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ ╰───┴───┴───╯