encode for strings

Encode a string into bytes.

> encode {flags} (encoding)

--ignore-errors, -i : when a character isn't in the given encoding, replace with a HTML entity (like 🎈 )

encoding : The text encoding to use.

input output string binary

Encode an UTF-8 string into Shift-JIS

> "負けると知って戦うのが、遥かに美しいのだ" | encode shift-jis Length : 40 ( 0x28 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 95 89 82 af 82 e9 82 c6 92 6d 82 c1 82 c4 90 ed ×××××××××m×××××× 00000010 : 82 a4 82 cc 82 aa 81 41 97 79 82 a9 82 c9 94 fc ×××××××A×y×××××× 00000020 : 82 b5 82 a2 82 cc 82 be ××××××××

Replace characters with HTML entities if they can't be encoded

> "🎈" | encode -- ignore-errors shift-jis Length : 9 ( 0x9 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 26 23 31 32 37 38 38 30 3b 🎈 ;

Multiple encodings are supported; here are a few: big5, euc-jp, euc-kr, gbk, iso-8859-1, cp1252, latin5

Note that since the Encoding Standard doesn't specify encoders for utf-16le and utf-16be, these are not yet supported. More information can be found here: https://docs.rs/encoding_rs/latest/encoding_rs/#utf-16le-utf-16be-and-unicode-encoding-schemes

For a more complete list of encodings, please refer to the encoding_rs documentation link at https://docs.rs/encoding_rs/latest/encoding_rs/#statics