encode for strings

Encode a string into bytes.

Signature

> encode {flags} (encoding)

Flags

  • --ignore-errors, -i: when a character isn't in the given encoding, replace with a HTML entity (like &#127880;)

Parameters

  • encoding: The text encoding to use.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringbinary

Examples

Encode an UTF-8 string into Shift-JIS

> "負けると知って戦うのが、遥かに美しいのだ" | encode shift-jis
Length: 40 (0x28) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   95 89 82 af  82 e9 82 c6  92 6d 82 c1  82 c4 90 ed   ×××××××××m××××××
00000010:   82 a4 82 cc  82 aa 81 41  97 79 82 a9  82 c9 94 fc   ×××××××A×y××××××
00000020:   82 b5 82 a2  82 cc 82 be                             ××××××××

Replace characters with HTML entities if they can't be encoded

> "🎈" | encode --ignore-errors shift-jis
Length: 9 (0x9) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   26 23 31 32  37 38 38 30  3b                         &#127880;

Notes

Multiple encodings are supported; here are a few: big5, euc-jp, euc-kr, gbk, iso-8859-1, cp1252, latin5

Note that since the Encoding Standard doesn't specify encoders for utf-16le and utf-16be, these are not yet supported. More information can be found here: https://docs.rs/encoding_rs/latest/encoding_rs/#utf-16le-utf-16be-and-unicode-encoding-schemes

For a more complete list of encodings, please refer to the encoding_rs documentation link at https://docs.rs/encoding_rs/latest/encoding_rs/#statics

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
encode base32Encode a string or binary value using Base32.built-in
encode base32hexEncode a binary value or a string using base32hex.built-in
encode base64Encode a string or binary value using Base64.built-in
encode hexHex encode a binary value or a string.built-in