metadata for debug

Get the metadata for items in the stream.

Signature

> metadata {flags} (expression)

Parameters

  • expression: The expression you want metadata for.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anyrecord

Examples

Get the metadata of a variable

> let a = 42; metadata $a

Get the metadata of the input

> ls | metadata

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
metadata accessAccess the metadata for the input stream within a closure.built-in
metadata setSet the metadata for items in the stream.built-in