metadata for debug

Get the metadata for items in the stream.
Signature
> metadata {flags} (expression)
Parameters
expression: The expression you want metadata for.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|record
Examples
Get the metadata of a variable
> let a = 42; metadata $a
Get the metadata of the input
> ls | metadata
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
metadata access
|Access the metadata for the input stream within a closure.
|built-in
metadata set
|Set the metadata for items in the stream.
|built-in