skip for filters

Skip the first several rows of the input. Counterpart of `drop`. Opposite of `first`.

> skip {flags} (n)

n : The number of elements to skip.

input output table table binary binary list<any> list<any>

Skip the first value of a list

> [ 2 4 6 8 ] | skip 1 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 4 │ │ 1 │ 6 │ │ 2 │ 8 │ ╰───┴───╯

Skip two rows of a table

> [[ editions ]; [ 2015 ] [ 2018 ] [ 2021 ]] | skip 2 ╭───┬──────────╮ │ # │ editions │ ├───┼──────────┤ │ 0 │ 2021 │ ╰───┴──────────╯

Skip 2 bytes of a binary value

> 0x [ 01 23 45 67 ] | skip 2 Length : 2 ( 0x2 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 45 67 Eg

To skip specific numbered rows, try drop nth . To skip specific named columns, try reject .