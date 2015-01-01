skip for filters

Skip the first several rows of the input. Counterpart of `drop`. Opposite of `first`.

Signature

> skip {flags} (n)

Parameters

  • n: The number of elements to skip.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
tabletable
binarybinary
list<any>list<any>

Examples

Skip the first value of a list

> [2 4 6 8] | skip 1
╭───┬───╮
 0 4
 1 6
 2 8
╰───┴───╯

Skip two rows of a table

> [[editions]; [2015] [2018] [2021]] | skip 2
╭───┬──────────╮
 # │ editions │
├───┼──────────┤
 0     2021
╰───┴──────────╯

Skip 2 bytes of a binary value

> 0x[01 23 45 67] | skip 2
Length: 2 (0x2) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   45 67                                                Eg

Notes

To skip specific numbered rows, try drop nth. To skip specific named columns, try reject.

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
skip untilSkip elements of the input until a predicate is true.built-in
skip whileSkip elements of the input while a predicate is true.built-in