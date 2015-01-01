skip for filters
Skip the first several rows of the input. Counterpart of `drop`. Opposite of `first`.
Signature
> skip {flags} (n)
Parameters
n: The number of elements to skip.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|table
|table
|binary
|binary
|list<any>
|list<any>
Examples
Skip the first value of a list
> [2 4 6 8] | skip 1
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 4 │
│ 1 │ 6 │
│ 2 │ 8 │
╰───┴───╯
Skip two rows of a table
> [[editions]; [2015] [2018] [2021]] | skip 2
╭───┬──────────╮
│ # │ editions │
├───┼──────────┤
│ 0 │ 2021 │
╰───┴──────────╯
Skip 2 bytes of a binary value
> 0x[01 23 45 67] | skip 2
Length: 2 (0x2) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 45 67 Eg
Notes
To skip specific numbered rows, try
drop nth. To skip specific named columns, try
reject.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
skip until
|Skip elements of the input until a predicate is true.
|built-in
skip while
|Skip elements of the input while a predicate is true.
|built-in