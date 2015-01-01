take for filters

Take only the first n elements of a list, or the first n bytes of a binary value.

> take {flags} (n)

n : Starting from the front, the number of elements to return.

input output table table list<any> list<any> binary binary range list<number>

Return the first item of a list/table

> [ 1 2 3 ] | take 1 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ ╰───┴───╯

Return the first 2 items of a list/table

> [ 1 2 3 ] | take 2 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ ╰───┴───╯

Return the first two rows of a table

> [[ editions ]; [ 2015 ] [ 2018 ] [ 2021 ]] | take 2 ╭───┬──────────╮ │ # │ editions │ ├───┼──────────┤ │ 0 │ 2015 │ │ 1 │ 2018 │ ╰───┴──────────╯

Return the first 2 bytes of a binary value

> 0x [ 01 23 45 ] | take 2 Length : 2 ( 0x2 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 01 23 •#

Return the first 3 elements of a range

> 1 .. 10 | take 3 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 2 │ 3 │ ╰───┴───╯