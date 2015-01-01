take for filters
Take only the first n elements of a list, or the first n bytes of a binary value.
Signature
> take {flags} (n)
Parameters
n: Starting from the front, the number of elements to return.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|table
|table
|list<any>
|list<any>
|binary
|binary
|range
|list<number>
Examples
Return the first item of a list/table
> [1 2 3] | take 1
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 1 │
╰───┴───╯
Return the first 2 items of a list/table
> [1 2 3] | take 2
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 2 │
╰───┴───╯
Return the first two rows of a table
> [[editions]; [2015] [2018] [2021]] | take 2
╭───┬──────────╮
│ # │ editions │
├───┼──────────┤
│ 0 │ 2015 │
│ 1 │ 2018 │
╰───┴──────────╯
Return the first 2 bytes of a binary value
> 0x[01 23 45] | take 2
Length: 2 (0x2) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 01 23 •#
Return the first 3 elements of a range
> 1..10 | take 3
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 2 │
│ 2 │ 3 │
╰───┴───╯
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
take until
|Take elements of the input until a predicate is true.
|built-in
take while
|Take elements of the input while a predicate is true.
|built-in