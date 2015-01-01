take for filters

Take only the first n elements of a list, or the first n bytes of a binary value.

Signature

> take {flags} (n)

Parameters

  • n: Starting from the front, the number of elements to return.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
tabletable
list<any>list<any>
binarybinary
rangelist<number>

Examples

Return the first item of a list/table

> [1 2 3] | take 1
╭───┬───╮
 0 1
╰───┴───╯

Return the first 2 items of a list/table

> [1 2 3] | take 2
╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 2
╰───┴───╯

Return the first two rows of a table

> [[editions]; [2015] [2018] [2021]] | take 2
╭───┬──────────╮
 # │ editions │
├───┼──────────┤
 0     2015
 1     2018
╰───┴──────────╯

Return the first 2 bytes of a binary value

> 0x[01 23 45] | take 2
Length: 2 (0x2) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   01 23                                                •#

Return the first 3 elements of a range

> 1..10 | take 3
╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 2
 2 3
╰───┴───╯

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
take untilTake elements of the input until a predicate is true.built-in
take whileTake elements of the input while a predicate is true.built-in