date for date
Date-related commands.
Signature
> date {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Notes
You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
date format
|Removed command: use
format date instead.
|built-in
date from-human
|Convert a human readable datetime string to a datetime.
|built-in
date humanize
|Print a 'humanized' format for the date, relative to now.
|built-in
date list-timezone
|List supported time zones.
|built-in
date now
|Get the current date.
|built-in
date to-timezone
|Convert a date to a given time zone.
|built-in