date for date

Date-related commands.

Signature

> date {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingstring

Notes

You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
date formatRemoved command: use format date instead.built-in
date from-humanConvert a human readable datetime string to a datetime.built-in
date humanizePrint a 'humanized' format for the date, relative to now.built-in
date list-timezoneList supported time zones.built-in
date nowGet the current date.built-in
date to-timezoneConvert a date to a given time zone.built-in