decode for strings

Decode bytes into a string.

Signature

> decode {flags} (encoding)

Parameters

  • encoding: The text encoding to use.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
binarystring

Examples

Decode the output of an external command

> ^cat myfile.q | decode utf-8

Decode an UTF-16 string into nushell UTF-8 string

> 0x[00 53 00 6F 00 6D 00 65 00 20 00 44 00 61 00 74 00 61] | decode utf-16be
Some Data

Notes

Multiple encodings are supported; here are a few: big5, euc-jp, euc-kr, gbk, iso-8859-1, utf-16, cp1252, latin5

For a more complete list of encodings please refer to the encoding_rs documentation link at https://docs.rs/encoding_rs/latest/encoding_rs/#statics

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
decode base32Decode a Base32 value.built-in
decode base32hexEncode a base32hex value.built-in
decode base64Decode a Base64 value.built-in
decode hexHex decode a value.built-in