decode for strings
Decode bytes into a string.
Signature
> decode {flags} (encoding)
Parameters
encoding: The text encoding to use.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|binary
|string
Examples
Decode the output of an external command
> ^cat myfile.q | decode utf-8
Decode an UTF-16 string into nushell UTF-8 string
> 0x[00 53 00 6F 00 6D 00 65 00 20 00 44 00 61 00 74 00 61] | decode utf-16be
Some Data
Notes
Multiple encodings are supported; here are a few: big5, euc-jp, euc-kr, gbk, iso-8859-1, utf-16, cp1252, latin5
For a more complete list of encodings please refer to the encoding_rs documentation link at https://docs.rs/encoding_rs/latest/encoding_rs/#statics
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
decode base32
|Decode a Base32 value.
|built-in
decode base32hex
|Encode a base32hex value.
|built-in
decode base64
|Decode a Base64 value.
|built-in
decode hex
|Hex decode a value.
|built-in