decode for strings

Decode bytes into a string.

> decode {flags} (encoding)

encoding : The text encoding to use.

input output binary string

Decode the output of an external command

> ^ cat myfile.q | decode utf-8

Decode an UTF-16 string into nushell UTF-8 string

> 0x [ 00 53 00 6F 00 6D 00 65 00 20 00 44 00 61 00 74 00 61 ] | decode utf-16be Some Data

Multiple encodings are supported; here are a few: big5, euc-jp, euc-kr, gbk, iso-8859-1, utf-16, cp1252, latin5

For a more complete list of encodings please refer to the encoding_rs documentation link at https://docs.rs/encoding_rs/latest/encoding_rs/#statics