export for core
Export definitions or environment variables from a module.
Signature
> export {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|nothing
Examples
Export a definition from a module
> module utils { export def my-command [] { "hello" } }; use utils my-command; my-command
hello
Notes
This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
export alias
|Alias a command (with optional flags) to a new name and export it from a module.
|keyword
export const
|Use parse-time constant from a module and export them from this module.
|keyword
export def
|Define a custom command and export it from a module.
|keyword
export extern
|Define an extern and export it from a module.
|keyword
export module
|Export a custom module from a module.
|keyword
export use
|Use definitions from a module and export them from this module.
|keyword