http for network
Signature
> http {flags} (URL) (data)
Flags
--content-type, -t {any}: the MIME type of content to post
--user, -u {any}: the username when authenticating
--password, -p {any}: the password when authenticating
--max-time, -m {duration}: max duration before timeout occurs
--headers, -H {any}: custom headers you want to add
--raw, -r: fetch contents as text rather than a table
--insecure, -k: allow insecure server connections when using SSL
--full, -f: Returns the record, containing metainformation about the exchange in addition to the response. Returning record fields: - urls: list of url redirects this command had to make to get to the destination - headers.request: list of headers passed when doing the request - headers.response: list of received headers - body: the http body of the response - status: the http status of the response
--allow-errors, -e: do not fail if the server returns an error code
--redirect-mode, -R {string}: What to do when encountering redirects. Default: 'follow'. Valid options: 'follow' ('f'), 'manual' ('m'), 'error' ('e').
Parameters
URL: The URL to fetch the contents from.
data: The contents of the post body. Required unless part of a pipeline.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|any
Examples
Get content from example.com with default verb
> http https://www.example.com
Post content to example.com with default verb
> http https://www.example.com 'body'
Get content from example.com with explicit verb
> http get https://www.example.com
Notes
Without a subcommand but with a URL provided, it performs a GET request by default or a POST request if data is provided. You can use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only display this help message.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
http delete
|Delete the specified resource.
|built-in
http get
|Fetch the contents from a URL.
|built-in
http head
|Get the headers from a URL.
|built-in
http options
|Requests permitted communication options for a given URL.
|built-in
http patch
|Patch a body to a URL.
|built-in
http post
|Post a body to a URL.
|built-in
http put
|Put a body to a URL.
|built-in