http for network

Various commands for working with http methods.

> http {flags} (URL) (data)

--content-type, -t {any} : the MIME type of content to post

--user, -u {any} : the username when authenticating

--password, -p {any} : the password when authenticating

--max-time, -m {duration} : max duration before timeout occurs

--headers, -H {any} : custom headers you want to add

--raw, -r : fetch contents as text rather than a table

--insecure, -k : allow insecure server connections when using SSL

--full, -f : Returns the record, containing metainformation about the exchange in addition to the response. Returning record fields: - urls: list of url redirects this command had to make to get to the destination - headers.request: list of headers passed when doing the request - headers.response: list of received headers - body: the http body of the response - status: the http status of the response

--allow-errors, -e : do not fail if the server returns an error code

--redirect-mode, -R {string} : What to do when encountering redirects. Default: 'follow'. Valid options: 'follow' ('f'), 'manual' ('m'), 'error' ('e').

URL : The URL to fetch the contents from.

: The URL to fetch the contents from. data : The contents of the post body. Required unless part of a pipeline.

input output nothing any

Get content from example.com with default verb

> http https://www.example.com

Post content to example.com with default verb

> http https://www.example.com 'body'

Get content from example.com with explicit verb

> http get https://www.example.com

Without a subcommand but with a URL provided, it performs a GET request by default or a POST request if data is provided. You can use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only display this help message.