http for network

Various commands for working with http methods.

Signature

> http {flags} (URL) (data)

Flags

  • --content-type, -t {any}: the MIME type of content to post

  • --user, -u {any}: the username when authenticating

  • --password, -p {any}: the password when authenticating

  • --max-time, -m {duration}: max duration before timeout occurs

  • --headers, -H {any}: custom headers you want to add

  • --raw, -r: fetch contents as text rather than a table

  • --insecure, -k: allow insecure server connections when using SSL

  • --full, -f: Returns the record, containing metainformation about the exchange in addition to the response. Returning record fields: - urls: list of url redirects this command had to make to get to the destination - headers.request: list of headers passed when doing the request - headers.response: list of received headers - body: the http body of the response - status: the http status of the response

  • --allow-errors, -e: do not fail if the server returns an error code

  • --redirect-mode, -R {string}: What to do when encountering redirects. Default: 'follow'. Valid options: 'follow' ('f'), 'manual' ('m'), 'error' ('e').

Parameters

  • URL: The URL to fetch the contents from.
  • data: The contents of the post body. Required unless part of a pipeline.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingany

Examples

Get content from example.com with default verb

> http https://www.example.com

Post content to example.com with default verb

> http https://www.example.com 'body'

Get content from example.com with explicit verb

> http get https://www.example.com

Notes

Without a subcommand but with a URL provided, it performs a GET request by default or a POST request if data is provided. You can use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only display this help message.

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
http deleteDelete the specified resource.built-in
http getFetch the contents from a URL.built-in
http headGet the headers from a URL.built-in
http optionsRequests permitted communication options for a given URL.built-in
http patchPatch a body to a URL.built-in
http postPost a body to a URL.built-in
http putPut a body to a URL.built-in