overlay for core

Commands for manipulating overlays.

Signature

> overlay {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingstring

Notes

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html

You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
overlay hideHide an active overlay.keyword
overlay listList all overlays with their active status.built-in
overlay newCreate an empty overlay.keyword
overlay useUse definitions from a module as an overlay.keyword