overlay for core
Commands for manipulating overlays.
Signature
> overlay {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Notes
This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html
You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
overlay hide
|Hide an active overlay.
|keyword
overlay list
|List all overlays with their active status.
|built-in
overlay new
|Create an empty overlay.
|keyword
overlay use
|Use definitions from a module as an overlay.
|keyword