plugin for plugin

Commands for managing plugins.

Signature

> plugin {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingnothing

Examples

Run the nu_plugin_inc plugin from the current directory and install its signatures.

> plugin add nu_plugin_inc

Load (or reload) the inc plugin from the plugin registry file and put its commands in scope. The plugin must already be in the registry file at parse time.

> plugin use inc

List installed plugins

> plugin list

Stop the plugin named inc.

> plugin stop inc

Remove the installed signatures for the inc plugin.

> plugin rm inc

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
plugin addAdd a plugin to the plugin registry file.built-in
plugin listList loaded and installed plugins.built-in
plugin rmRemove a plugin from the plugin registry file.built-in
plugin stopStop an installed plugin if it was running.built-in
plugin useLoad a plugin from the plugin registry file into scope.keyword