plugin for plugin
Commands for managing plugins.
Signature
> plugin {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|nothing
Examples
Run the
nu_plugin_inc plugin from the current directory and install its signatures.
> plugin add nu_plugin_inc
Load (or reload) the
inc plugin from the plugin registry file and put its commands in scope. The plugin must already be in the registry file at parse time.
> plugin use inc
List installed plugins
> plugin list
Stop the plugin named
inc.
> plugin stop inc
Remove the installed signatures for the
inc plugin.
> plugin rm inc
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
plugin add
|Add a plugin to the plugin registry file.
|built-in
plugin list
|List loaded and installed plugins.
|built-in
plugin rm
|Remove a plugin from the plugin registry file.
|built-in
plugin stop
|Stop an installed plugin if it was running.
|built-in
plugin use
|Load a plugin from the plugin registry file into scope.
|keyword