plugin for plugin

Commands for managing plugins.

> plugin {flags}

input output nothing nothing

Run the nu_plugin_inc plugin from the current directory and install its signatures.

> plugin add nu_plugin_inc

Load (or reload) the inc plugin from the plugin registry file and put its commands in scope. The plugin must already be in the registry file at parse time.

> plugin use inc

List installed plugins

> plugin list

Stop the plugin named inc .

> plugin stop inc

Remove the installed signatures for the inc plugin.

> plugin rm inc