stor for database
Various commands for working with the in-memory sqlite database.
Signature
> stor {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Notes
You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
stor create
|Create a table in the in-memory sqlite database.
|built-in
stor delete
|Delete a table or specified rows in the in-memory sqlite database.
|built-in
stor export
|Export the in-memory sqlite database to a sqlite database file.
|built-in
stor import
|Import a sqlite database file into the in-memory sqlite database.
|built-in
stor insert
|Insert information into a specified table in the in-memory sqlite database.
|built-in
stor open
|Opens the in-memory sqlite database.
|built-in
stor reset
|Reset the in-memory database by dropping all tables.
|built-in
stor update
|Update information in a specified table in the in-memory sqlite database.
|built-in