view for debug
Various commands for viewing debug information.
Signature
> view {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Notes
You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
view blocks
|View the blocks registered in nushell's EngineState memory.
|built-in
view files
|View the files registered in nushell's EngineState memory.
|built-in
view ir
|View the compiled IR code for a block of code.
|built-in
view source
|View a block, module, or a definition.
|built-in
view span
|View the contents of a span.
|built-in