view for debug

Various commands for viewing debug information.

Signature

> view {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingstring

Notes

You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
view blocksView the blocks registered in nushell's EngineState memory.built-in
view filesView the files registered in nushell's EngineState memory.built-in
view irView the compiled IR code for a block of code.built-in
view sourceView a block, module, or a definition.built-in
view spanView the contents of a span.built-in