idx for filesystem

Manage in-memory file index state.

Signature

> idx {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingstring

Notes

Use one of the subcommands: init, status, find, search, export, import, drop, dirs, files. Watch mode keeps the index warm as files change; disable it when you only need a snapshot of the current tree.

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
idx dirsList indexed directories from idx state.built-in
idx dropDrop the current idx runtime from memory.built-in
idx exportPersist idx state to disk.built-in
idx filesList indexed files, or lookup a specific indexed path.built-in
idx findSearch idx with fuzzy matching across files and directories by default.built-in
idx importImport idx state from disk.built-in
idx initInitialize the in-memory idx index for a path.built-in
idx searchSearch indexed file contents.built-in
idx statusShow status information for the global in-memory idx runtime.built-in