idx for filesystem
Manage in-memory file index state.
Signature
> idx {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Notes
Use one of the subcommands: init, status, find, search, export, import, drop, dirs, files. Watch mode keeps the index warm as files change; disable it when you only need a snapshot of the current tree.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
idx dirs
|List indexed directories from idx state.
|built-in
idx drop
|Drop the current idx runtime from memory.
|built-in
idx export
|Persist idx state to disk.
|built-in
idx files
|List indexed files, or lookup a specific indexed path.
|built-in
idx find
|Search idx with fuzzy matching across files and directories by default.
|built-in
idx import
|Import idx state from disk.
|built-in
idx init
|Initialize the in-memory idx index for a path.
|built-in
idx search
|Search indexed file contents.
|built-in
idx status
|Show status information for the global in-memory idx runtime.
|built-in