job for experimental
Various commands for working with background jobs.
Signature
> job {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Notes
You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
job flush
|Clear this job's mailbox.
|built-in
job id
|Get id of current job.
|built-in
job kill
|Kill a background job.
|built-in
job list
|List background jobs.
|built-in
job recv
|Read a message from the mailbox.
|built-in
job send
|Send a message to the mailbox of a job.
|built-in
job spawn
|Spawn a background job and retrieve its ID.
|built-in
job tag
|Add a description tag to a background job.
|built-in
job unfreeze
|Unfreeze a frozen process job in foreground.
|built-in