job for experimental

Various commands for working with background jobs.

Signature

> job {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingstring

Notes

You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
job flushClear this job's mailbox.built-in
job idGet id of current job.built-in
job killKill a background job.built-in
job listList background jobs.built-in
job recvRead a message from the mailbox.built-in
job sendSend a message to the mailbox of a job.built-in
job spawnSpawn a background job and retrieve its ID.built-in
job tagAdd a description tag to a background job.built-in
job unfreezeUnfreeze a frozen process job in foreground.built-in