record for filters

Various commands for working with records.

Command Type

built-in

Signature

> record {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingstring

Notes

You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
record applyRun a record of closures on the matching fields of a record.built-in
record eachBuild a new record from the entries a closure returns for each field of a record.built-in
record walkRun a closure on every value nested inside a record, rebuilding the record from the results.built-in
record whereKeep the fields of a record for which a row condition or closure is true.built-in