record for filters
Various commands for working with records.
Command Type
built-in
Signature
> record {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Notes
You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
record apply
|Run a record of closures on the matching fields of a record.
|built-in
record each
|Build a new record from the entries a closure returns for each field of a record.
|built-in
record walk
|Run a closure on every value nested inside a record, rebuilding the record from the results.
|built-in
record where
|Keep the fields of a record for which a row condition or closure is true.
|built-in