MIME Types for Nushell
MIME types, also known as media or content types, are used to identify data formats. Since Nushell is not officially recognized by the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA), all Nushell MIME types are prefixed with "-x" to indicate their unofficial status. Despite this, some tools still rely on MIME types to identify data formats.
The three MIME types we define and recommend for consistent use are:
application/x-nuscript: This type is used for Nushell scripts and is similar to
application/x-shellscriptfor Bash scripts. The "application" type is used because these scripts can be executable if the correct shebang is included.
text/x-nushell: This is an alias for
application/x-nuscriptbut emphasizes that the script is human-readable, similar to
text/x-python.
application/x-nuon: This type is used for the NUON data format.