Description: Represents a specific point in time using international standard date time descriptors Annotation: datetime Literal syntax: RFC 3339 Date-only: 2022-02-02 Date and time (GMT): 2022-02-02T14:30:00 Date and time including timezone offset: 2022-02-02T14:30:00+05:00 Casts: into datetime See also: Types of Data - Dates

Dates and times are held together in the datetime type. Date values used by the system are timezone-aware. By default, dates use the UTC timezone.

Many of Nushell's builtin commands are datetime aware and output or use datetime values for fields and expressions. For example: