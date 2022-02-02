Datetime

Description:Represents a specific point in time using international standard date time descriptors
Annotation:datetime
Literal syntax:RFC 3339
Date-only: 2022-02-02
Date and time (GMT): 2022-02-02T14:30:00
Date and time including timezone offset: 2022-02-02T14:30:00+05:00
Casts:into datetime
See also:Types of Data - Dates

Additional language notes

  • Dates and times are held together in the datetime type. Date values used by the system are timezone-aware. By default, dates use the UTC timezone.

Common commands that can be used with datetime

Many of Nushell's builtin commands are datetime aware and output or use datetime values for fields and expressions. For example:

  • date and its subcommands
  • format date
  • ls
  • ps
  • sys