query for filters

Show all the query commands

This command requires a plugin

The query command resides in the query plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_query. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> query {flags}

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
query dbQuery a database using SQL.built-in
query jsonexecute json query on json file (open --raw <file>query json 'query string')
query webexecute selector query on html/webplugin
query webpage-infouses the webpage crate to extract info from html: title, description, language, links, RSS feeds, Opengraph, Schema.org, and moreplugin
query xmlExecute XPath 1.0 query on XML inputplugin