query for filters
Show all the query commands
This command requires a plugin
The
query command resides in the
query plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_query. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> query {flags}
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
query db
|Query a database using SQL.
|built-in
query json
|execute json query on json file (open --raw <file>
|query json 'query string')
query web
|execute selector query on html/web
|plugin
query webpage-info
|uses the webpage crate to extract info from html: title, description, language, links, RSS feeds, Opengraph, Schema.org, and more
|plugin
query xml
|Execute XPath 1.0 query on XML input
|plugin