split for strings

Split contents across desired subcommand (like row, column) via the separator.

Signature

> split {flags}

Input/output types:

nothingstring

Notes

You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.

Subcommands:

split cell-pathSplit a cell-path into its components.built-in
split charsSplit a string into a list of characters.built-in
split columnSplit a string into multiple columns using a separator.built-in
split listSplit a list into multiple lists using a separator.built-in
split rowSplit a string into multiple rows using a separator.built-in
split wordsSplit a string's words into separate rows.built-in