split for strings
Split contents across desired subcommand (like row, column) via the separator.
Signature
> split {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Notes
You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
split cell-path
|Split a cell-path into its components.
|built-in
split chars
|Split a string into a list of characters.
|built-in
split column
|Split a string into multiple columns using a separator.
|built-in
split list
|Split a list into multiple lists using a separator.
|built-in
split row
|Split a string into multiple rows using a separator.
|built-in
split words
|Split a string's words into separate rows.
|built-in