url for network
Various commands for working with URLs.
Signature
> url {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Notes
You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
url build-query
|Converts record or table into query string applying percent-encoding.
|built-in
url decode
|Converts a percent-encoded web safe string to a string.
|built-in
url encode
|Converts a string to a percent encoded web safe string.
|built-in
url join
|Converts a record to url.
|built-in
url parse
|Parses a url.
|built-in
url split-query
|Converts query string into table applying percent-decoding.
|built-in