url for network

Various commands for working with URLs.

Signature

> url {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingstring

Notes

You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
url build-queryConverts record or table into query string applying percent-encoding.built-in
url decodeConverts a percent-encoded web safe string to a string.built-in
url encodeConverts a string to a percent encoded web safe string.built-in
url joinConverts a record to url.built-in
url parseParses a url.built-in
url split-queryConverts query string into table applying percent-decoding.built-in