path for path

Explore and manipulate paths.

> path {flags}

input output nothing string

You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.

There are three ways to represent a path:

As a path literal, e.g., '/home/viking/spam.txt'

As a structured path: a table with 'parent', 'stem', and 'extension' (and

'prefix' on Windows) columns. This format is produced by the 'path parse' subcommand.

As a list of path parts, e.g., '[ / home viking spam.txt ]'. Splitting into parts is done by the path split command.

All subcommands accept all three variants as an input. Furthermore, the 'path join' subcommand can be used to join the structured path or path parts back into the path literal.