path for path
Explore and manipulate paths.
Signature
> path {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Notes
You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.
There are three ways to represent a path:
- As a path literal, e.g., '/home/viking/spam.txt'
- As a structured path: a table with 'parent', 'stem', and 'extension' (and
- 'prefix' on Windows) columns. This format is produced by the 'path parse' subcommand.
- As a list of path parts, e.g., '[ / home viking spam.txt ]'. Splitting into parts is done by the
path splitcommand.
All subcommands accept all three variants as an input. Furthermore, the 'path join' subcommand can be used to join the structured path or path parts back into the path literal.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
path basename
|Get the final component of a path.
|built-in
path dirname
|Get the parent directory of a path.
|built-in
path exists
|Check whether a path exists.
|built-in
path expand
|Try to expand a path to its absolute form.
|built-in
path join
|Join a structured path or a list of path parts.
|built-in
path parse
|Convert a path into structured data.
|built-in
path relative-to
|Express a path as relative to another path.
|built-in
path self
|Get the absolute path of the script or module containing this command at parse time.
|built-in
path split
|Split a path into a list based on the system's path separator.
|built-in
path type
|Get the type of the object a path refers to (e.g., file, dir, symlink).
|built-in