bits for bits
Various commands for working with bits.
Signature
> bits {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Notes
You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
bits and
|Performs bitwise and for ints or binary values.
|built-in
bits not
|Performs logical negation on each bit.
|built-in
bits or
|Performs bitwise or for ints or binary values.
|built-in
bits rol
|Bitwise rotate left for ints or binary values.
|built-in
bits ror
|Bitwise rotate right for ints or binary values.
|built-in
bits shl
|Bitwise shift left for ints or binary values.
|built-in
bits shr
|Bitwise shift right for ints or binary values.
|built-in
bits xor
|Performs bitwise xor for ints or binary values.
|built-in