bits for bits

Various commands for working with bits.

Signature

> bits {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingstring

Notes

You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
bits andPerforms bitwise and for ints or binary values.built-in
bits notPerforms logical negation on each bit.built-in
bits orPerforms bitwise or for ints or binary values.built-in
bits rolBitwise rotate left for ints or binary values.built-in
bits rorBitwise rotate right for ints or binary values.built-in
bits shlBitwise shift left for ints or binary values.built-in
bits shrBitwise shift right for ints or binary values.built-in
bits xorPerforms bitwise xor for ints or binary values.built-in