to for formats
Translate structured data to a format.
Signature
> to {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Notes
You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
to csv
|Convert table into .csv text .
|built-in
to html
|Convert table into simple HTML.
|built-in
to json
|Converts table data into JSON text.
|built-in
to md
|Convert table into simple Markdown.
|built-in
to msgpack
|Convert Nu values into MessagePack.
|built-in
to msgpackz
|Convert Nu values into brotli-compressed MessagePack.
|built-in
to nuon
|Converts table data into Nuon (Nushell Object Notation) text.
|built-in
to plist
|Convert Nu values into plist
|plugin
to text
|Converts data into simple text.
|built-in
to toml
|Convert record into .toml text.
|built-in
to tsv
|Convert table into .tsv text.
|built-in
to xml
|Convert special record structure into .xml text.
|built-in
to yaml
|Convert table into .yaml/.yml text.
|built-in
to yml
|Convert table into .yaml/.yml text.
|built-in