to for formats

Translate structured data to a format.

Signature

> to {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingstring

Notes

You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
to csvConvert table into .csv text .built-in
to htmlConvert table into simple HTML.built-in
to jsonConverts table data into JSON text.built-in
to mdConvert table into simple Markdown.built-in
to msgpackConvert Nu values into MessagePack.built-in
to msgpackzConvert Nu values into brotli-compressed MessagePack.built-in
to nuonConverts table data into Nuon (Nushell Object Notation) text.built-in
to plistConvert Nu values into plistplugin
to textConverts data into simple text.built-in
to tomlConvert record into .toml text.built-in
to tsvConvert table into .tsv text.built-in
to xmlConvert special record structure into .xml text.built-in
to yamlConvert table into .yaml/.yml text.built-in
to ymlConvert table into .yaml/.yml text.built-in