Pipelines
One of the core designs of Nu is the pipeline, a design idea that traces its roots back decades to some of the original philosophy behind Unix. Just as Nu extends from the single string data type of Unix, Nu also extends the idea of the pipeline to include more than just text.
Basics
A pipeline is composed of three parts: the input, the filter, and the output.
open Cargo.toml | update workspace.dependencies.base64 0.24.2 | save Cargo_new.toml
The first command,
open Cargo.toml, is an input (sometimes also called a "source" or "producer"). This creates or loads data and feeds it into a pipeline. It's from input that pipelines have values to work with. Commands like
ls are also inputs, as they take data from the filesystem and send it through the pipelines so that it can be used.
The second command,
update workspace.dependencies.base64 0.24.2, is a filter. Filters take the data they are given and often do something with it. They may change it (as with the
update command in our example), or they may perform other operations, like logging, as the values pass through.
The last command,
save Cargo_new.toml, is an output (sometimes called a "sink"). An output takes input from the pipeline and does some final operation on it. In our example, we save what comes through the pipeline to a file as the final step. Other types of output commands may take the values and view them for the user.
The
$in variable will collect the pipeline into a value for you, allowing you to access the whole stream as a parameter:
[1 2 3] | $in.1 * $in.2
# => 6
Multi-line pipelines
If a pipeline is getting a bit long for one line, you can enclose it within parentheses
():
let year = (
"01/22/2021" |
parse "{month}/{day}/{year}" |
get year
)
Semicolons
Take this example:
line1; line2 | line3
Here, semicolons are used in conjunction with pipelines. When a semicolon is used, no output data is produced to be piped. As such, the
$in variable will not work when used immediately after the semicolon.
- As there is a semicolon after
line1, the command will run to completion and get displayed on the screen.
line2|
line3is a normal pipeline. It runs, and its contents are displayed after
line1's contents.
Pipeline Input and the Special
$in Variable
Much of Nu's composability comes from the special
$in variable, which holds the current pipeline input.
$in is particular useful when used in:
- Command or external parameters
- Filters
- Custom command definitions or scripts that accept pipeline input
$in as a Command Argument or as Part of an Expression
Compare the following two command-lines that create a directory with tomorrow's date as part of the name. The following are equivalent:
Using subexpressions:
mkdir $'((date now) + 1day | format date '%F') Report'
or using pipelines:
date now # 1: today
| $in + 1day # 2: tomorrow
| format date '%F' # 3: Format as YYYY-MM-DD
| $'($in) Report' # 4: Format the directory name
| mkdir $in # 5: Create the directory
While the second form may be overly verbose for this contrived example, you'll notice several advantages:
- It can be composed step-by-step with a simple ↑ (up arrow) to repeat the previous command and add the next stage of the pipeline.
- It's arguably more readable.
- Each step can, if needed, be commented.
- Each step in the pipeline can be
inspected for debugging.
Let's examine the contents of
$in on each line of the above example:
- On line 2,
$inrefers to the results of line 1's
date now(a datetime value).
- On line 4,
$inrefers to tomorrow's formatted date from line 3 and is used in an interpolated string
- On line 5,
$inrefers to the results of line 4's interpolated string, e.g. '2024-05-14 Report'
Pipeline Input in Filter Closures
Certain filter commands may modify the pipeline input to their closure in order to provide more convenient access to the expected context. For example:
1..10 | each {$in * 2}
Rather than referring to the entire range of 10 digits, the
each filter modifies
$in to refer to the value of the current iteration.
In most filters, the pipeline input and its resulting
$in will be the same as the closure parameter. For the
each filter, the following example is equivalent to the one above:
1..10 | each {|value| $value * 2}
However, some filters will assign an even more convenient value to their closures' input. The
update filter is one example. The pipeline input to the
update command's closure (as well as
$in) refers to the column being updated, while the closure parameter refers to the entire record. As a result, the following two examples are also equivalent:
ls | update name {|file| $file.name | str upcase}
ls | update name {str upcase}
With most filters, the second version would refer to the entire
file record (with
name,
type,
size, and
modified columns). However, with
update, it refers specifically to the contents of the column being updated, in this case
name.
Pipeline Input in Custom Command Definitions and Scripts
See: Custom Commands -> Pipeline Input
When Does
$in Change (and when can it be reused)?
Rule 1: When used in the first position of a pipeline in a closure or block,
$inrefers to the pipeline (or filter) input to the closure/block.
Example:
def echo_me [] { print $in } true | echo_me # => true
Rule 1.5: This is true throughout the current scope. Even on subsequent lines in a closure or block,
$inis the same value when used in the first position of any pipeline inside that scope.
Example:
[ a b c ] | each { print $in print $in $in }
All three of the
$invalues are the same on each iteration, so this outputs:
a a b b c c ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ a │ │ 1 │ b │ │ 2 │ c │ ╰───┴───╯
Rule 2: When used anywhere else in a pipeline (other than the first position),
$inrefers to the previous expression's result:
Example:
4 # Pipeline input | $in * $in # $in is 4 in this expression | $in / 2 # $in is now 16 in this expression | $in # $in is now 8 # => 8
Rule 2.5: Inside a closure or block, Rule 2 usage occurs inside a new scope (a sub-expression) where that "new"
$invalue is valid. This means that Rule 1 and Rule 2 usage can coexist in the same closure or block.
Example:
4 | do { print $in # closure-scope $in is 4 let p = ( # explicit sub-expression, but one will be created regardless $in * $in # initial-pipeline position $in is still 4 here | $in / 2 # $in is now 16 ) # $p is the result, 8 - Sub-expression scope ends print $in # At the closure-scope, the "original" $in is still 4 print $p }
So the output from the 3
4 4 8
Again, this would hold true even if the command above used the more compact, implicit sub-expression form:
Example:
4 | do { print $in # closure-scope $in is 4 let p = $in * $in | $in / 2 # Implicit let sub-expression print $in # At the closure-scope, $in is still 4 print $p } 4 4 8
Rule 3: When used with no input,
$inis null.
Example:
# Input 1 | do { $in | describe } # => int "Hello, Nushell" | do { $in | describe } # => string {||} | do { $in | describe } # => closure # No input do { $in | describe } # => nothing
Rule 4: In a multi-statement line separated by semicolons,
$incannot be used to capture the results of the previous statement.
This is the same as having no-input:
ls / | get name; $in | describe # => nothing
Instead, simply continue the pipeline:
ls / | get name | $in | describe # => list<string>
Best practice for
$in in Multiline Code
While
$in can be reused as demonstrated above, assigning its value to another variable in the first line of your closure/block will often aid in readability and debugging.
Example:
def "date info" [] {
let day = $in
print ($day | format date '%v')
print $'... was a ($day | format date '%A')'
print $'... was day ($day | format date '%j') of the year'
}
'2000-01-01' | date info
# => 1-Jan-2000
# => ... was a Saturday
# => ... was day 001 of the year
Collectability of
$in
Currently, the use of
$in on a stream in a pipeline results in a "collected" value, meaning the pipeline "waits" on the stream to complete before handling
$in with the full results. However, this behavior is not guaranteed in future releases. To ensure that a stream is collected into a single variable, use the
collect command.
Likewise, avoid using
$in when normal pipeline input will suffice, as internally
$in forces a conversion from
PipelineData to
Value and may result in decreased performance and/or increased memory usage.
Working with External Commands
Nu commands communicate with each other using the Nu data types (see types of data), but what about commands outside of Nu? Let's look at some examples of working with external commands:
internal_command | external_command
Data will flow from the internal_command to the external_command. This data will get converted to a string, so that they can be sent to the
stdin of the external_command.
external_command | internal_command
Data coming from an external command into Nu will come in as bytes that Nushell will try to automatically convert to UTF-8 text. If successful, a stream of text data will be sent to internal_command. If unsuccessful, a stream of binary data will be sent to internal command. Commands like
lines help make it easier to bring in data from external commands, as it gives discrete lines of data to work with.
external_command_1 | external_command_2
Nu works with data piped between two external commands in the same way as other shells, like Bash would. The
stdout of external_command_1 is connected to the
stdin of external_command_2. This lets data flow naturally between the two commands.
Command Input and Output Types
The Basics section above describes how commands can be combined in pipelines as input, filters, or output. How you can use commands depends on what they offer in terms of input/output handling.
You can check what a command supports with
help <command name>, which shows the relevant Input/output types.
For example, through
help first we can see that the
first command supports multiple input and output types:
help first
# => […]
# => Input/output types:
# => ╭───┬───────────┬────────╮
# => │ # │ input │ output │
# => ├───┼───────────┼────────┤
# => │ 0 │ list<any> │ any │
# => │ 1 │ binary │ binary │
# => │ 2 │ range │ any │
# => ╰───┴───────────┴────────╯
[a b c] | first took 1ms
# => a
1..4 | first took 21ms
# => 1
As another example, the
ls command supports output but not input:
help ls
# => […]
# => Input/output types:
# => ╭───┬─────────┬────────╮
# => │ # │ input │ output │
# => ├───┼─────────┼────────┤
# => │ 0 │ nothing │ table │
# => ╰───┴─────────┴────────╯
This means, for example, that attempting to pipe into
ls (
echo .. | ls) leads to unintended results. The input stream is ignored, and
ls defaults to listing the current directory.
To integrate a command like
ls into a pipeline, you have to explicitly reference the input and pass it as a parameter:
echo .. | ls $in
Note that this only works if
$in matches the argument type. For example,
[dir1 dir2] | ls $in will fail with the error
can't convert list<string> to string.
Other commands without default behavior may fail in different ways, and with explicit errors.
For example,
help sleep tells us that
sleep supports no input and no output types:
help sleep
# => […]
# => Input/output types:
# => ╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮
# => │ # │ input │ output │
# => ├───┼─────────┼─────────┤
# => │ 0 │ nothing │ nothing │
# => ╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯
When we erroneously pipe into it, instead of unintended behavior like in the
ls example above, we receive an error:
echo 1sec | sleep
# => Error: nu::parser::missing_positional
# =>
# => × Missing required positional argument.
# => ╭─[entry #53:1:18]
# => 1 │ echo 1sec | sleep
# => ╰────
# => help: Usage: sleep <duration> ...(rest) . Use `--help` for more information.
While there is no steadfast rule, Nu generally tries to copy established conventions in command behavior, or do what 'feels right'. The
sleep behavior of not supporting an input stream matches Bash
sleep behavior for example.
Many commands do have piped input/output however, and if it's ever unclear, check their
help documentation as described above.
Rendering Display Results
In interactive mode, when a pipeline ends, the
display_output hook configuration defines how the result will be displayed. The default configuration uses the
table command to render structured data as a visual table.
The following example shows how the
display_output hook can render
- an expanded table with
table -e
- an unexpanded table with
table
- an empty closure
{||}and empty string
''lead to simple output
nullcan be assigned to clear any customization, reverting back to default behavior
$env.config.hooks.display_output = { table -e }
[1,2,3,[4,5,6]]
# => ╭───┬───────────╮
# => │ 0 │ 1 │
# => │ 1 │ 2 │
# => │ 2 │ 3 │
# => │ 3 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
# => │ │ │ 0 │ 4 │ │
# => │ │ │ 1 │ 5 │ │
# => │ │ │ 2 │ 6 │ │
# => │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
# => ╰───┴───────────╯
$env.config.hooks.display_output = { table }
[1,2,3,[4,5,6]]
# => ╭───┬────────────────╮
# => │ 0 │ 1 │
# => │ 1 │ 2 │
# => │ 2 │ 3 │
# => │ 3 │ [list 3 items] │
# => ╰───┴────────────────╯
$env.config.hooks.display_output = {||}
[1,2,3,[4,5,6]]
# => 1
# => 2
# => 3
# => [4
# => 5
# => 6]
$env.config.hooks.display_output = ''
[1,2,3,[4,5,6]]
# => 1
# => 2
# => 3
# => [4
# => 5
# => 6]
# clear to default behavior
$env.config.hooks.display_output = null
[1,2,3,[4,5,6]]
# => ╭───┬────────────────╮
# => │ 0 │ 1 │
# => │ 1 │ 2 │
# => │ 2 │ 3 │
# => │ 3 │ [list 3 items] │
# => ╰───┴────────────────╯
Output Result to External Commands
Sometimes you want to output Nushell structured data to an external command for further processing. However, Nushell's default formatting options for structured data may not be what you want. For example, you want to find a file named "tutor" under "/usr/share/vim/runtime" and check its ownership
ls /usr/share/nvim/runtime/
# => ╭────┬───────────────────────────────────────┬──────┬─────────┬───────────────╮
# => │ # │ name │ type │ size │ modified │
# => ├────┼───────────────────────────────────────┼──────┼─────────┼───────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ /usr/share/nvim/runtime/autoload │ dir │ 4.1 KB │ 2 days ago │
# => ..........
# => ..........
# => ..........
# =>
# => │ 31 │ /usr/share/nvim/runtime/tools │ dir │ 4.1 KB │ 2 days ago │
# => │ 32 │ /usr/share/nvim/runtime/tutor │ dir │ 4.1 KB │ 2 days ago │
# => ├────┼───────────────────────────────────────┼──────┼─────────┼───────────────┤
# => │ # │ name │ type │ size │ modified │
# => ╰────┴───────────────────────────────────────┴──────┴─────────┴───────────────╯
You decided to use
grep and pipe the result to external
^ls
ls /usr/share/nvim/runtime/ | get name | ^grep tutor | ^ls -la $in
# => ls: cannot access ''$'\342\224\202'' 32 '$'\342\224\202'' /usr/share/nvim/runtime/tutor '$'\342\224\202\n': No such file or directory
What's wrong? Nushell renders lists and tables (by adding a border with characters like
╭,
─,
┬,
╮) before piping them as text to external commands. If that's not the behavior you want, you must explicitly convert the data to a string before piping it to an external. For example, you can do so with
to text:
ls /usr/share/nvim/runtime/ | get name | to text | ^grep tutor | tr -d '\n' | ^ls -la $in
# => total 24
# => drwxr-xr-x@ 5 pengs admin 160 14 Nov 13:12 .
# => drwxr-xr-x@ 4 pengs admin 128 14 Nov 13:42 en
# => -rw-r--r--@ 1 pengs admin 5514 14 Nov 13:42 tutor.tutor
# => -rw-r--r--@ 1 pengs admin 1191 14 Nov 13:42 tutor.tutor.json
(Actually, for this simple usage you can just use
find)
ls /usr/share/nvim/runtime/ | get name | find tutor | ansi strip | ^ls -al ...$in
Command Output in Nushell
Unlike external commands, Nushell commands are akin to functions. Most Nushell commands do not print anything to
stdout and instead just return data.
do { ls; ls; ls; "What?!" }
This means that the above code will not display the files under the current directory three times. In fact, running this in the shell will only display
"What?!" because that is the value returned by the
do command in this example. However, using the system
^ls command instead of
ls would indeed print the directory thrice because
^ls does print its result once it runs.
Knowing when data is displayed is important when using configuration variables that affect the display output of commands such as
table.
do { $env.config.table.mode = "none"; ls }
For instance, the above example sets the
$env.config.table.mode configuration variable to
none, which causes the
table command to render data without additional borders. However, as it was shown earlier, the command is effectively equivalent to
do { $env.config.table.mode = "none"; ls } | table
Because Nushell
$env variables are scoped, this means that the
table command in the example is not affected by the environment modification inside the
do block and the data will not be shown with the applied configuration.
When displaying data early is desired, it is possible to explicitly apply
| table inside the scope, or use the
do { $env.config.table.mode = "none"; ls | table }
do { $env.config.table.mode = "none"; print (ls) }