Quick Tour

The easiest way to see what Nu can do is to start with some examples, so let's dive in.

The first thing you'll notice when you run a command like ls is that instead of a block of text coming back, you get a structured table.

ls # => ╭────┬─────────────────────┬──────┬───────────┬──────────────╮ # => │ # │ name │ type │ size │ modified │ # => ├────┼─────────────────────┼──────┼───────────┼──────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ CITATION.cff │ file │ 812 B │ 2 months ago │ # => │ 1 │ CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md │ file │ 3.4 KiB │ 9 months ago │ # => │ 2 │ CONTRIBUTING.md │ file │ 11.0 KiB │ 5 months ago │ # => │ 3 │ Cargo.lock │ file │ 194.9 KiB │ 15 hours ago │ # => │ 4 │ Cargo.toml │ file │ 9.2 KiB │ 15 hours ago │ # => │ 5 │ Cross.toml │ file │ 666 B │ 6 months ago │ # => │ 6 │ LICENSE │ file │ 1.1 KiB │ 9 months ago │ # => │ 7 │ README.md │ file │ 12.0 KiB │ 15 hours ago │ # => ...

This table does more than just format the output nicely. Like a spreadsheet, it allows us to work with the data interactively.

Next, let's sort this table by each file's size. To do this, we'll take the output from ls and feed it into a command that can sort tables based on the values in a column.

ls | sort-by size | reverse # => ╭───┬─────────────────┬──────┬───────────┬──────────────╮ # => │ # │ name │ type │ size │ modified │ # => ├───┼─────────────────┼──────┼───────────┼──────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ Cargo.lock │ file │ 194.9 KiB │ 15 hours ago │ # => │ 1 │ toolkit.nu │ file │ 20.0 KiB │ 15 hours ago │ # => │ 2 │ README.md │ file │ 12.0 KiB │ 15 hours ago │ # => │ 3 │ CONTRIBUTING.md │ file │ 11.0 KiB │ 5 months ago │ # => │ 4 │ ... │ ... │ ... │ ... │ # => │ 5 │ LICENSE │ file │ 1.1 KiB │ 9 months ago │ # => │ 6 │ CITATION.cff │ file │ 812 B │ 2 months ago │ # => │ 7 │ Cross.toml │ file │ 666 B │ 6 months ago │ # => │ 8 │ typos.toml │ file │ 513 B │ 2 months ago │ # => ╰───┴─────────────────┴──────┴───────────┴──────────────╯

Notice that we didn't pass commandline arguments or switches to ls . Instead, we used Nushell's built-in sort-by command to sort the output of the ls command. Then, to see the largest files on top, we used reverse on the output of sort-by .

Cool! If you compare the sort order closely, you might realize that the data isn't sorted alphabetically. It's not even sorted by the numerical values. Instead, since the size column is a filesize type, Nushell knows that 1.1 KiB (kibibytes) is larger than 812 B (bytes).

Nu provides many commands that can operate on the structured output of the previous command. These are usually categorized as "Filters" in Nushell.

For example, we can use where to filter the contents of the table so that it only shows files over 10 kilobytes:

ls | where size > 10kb # => ╭───┬─────────────────┬──────┬───────────┬───────────────╮ # => │ # │ name │ type │ size │ modified │ # => ├───┼─────────────────┼──────┼───────────┼───────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ CONTRIBUTING.md │ file │ 11.0 KiB │ 5 months ago │ # => │ 1 │ Cargo.lock │ file │ 194.6 KiB │ 2 minutes ago │ # => │ 2 │ README.md │ file │ 12.0 KiB │ 16 hours ago │ # => │ 3 │ toolkit.nu │ file │ 20.0 KiB │ 16 hours ago │ # => ╰───┴─────────────────┴──────┴───────────┴───────────────╯

Of course, this isn't limited to the ls command. Nushell follows the Unix philosophy where each command does one thing well and you can typically expect the output of one command to become the input of another. This allows us to mix-and-match commands in many different combinations.

Let's look at a different command:

ps # => ╭───┬──────┬──────┬───────────────┬──────────┬──────┬───────────┬─────────╮ # => │ # │ pid │ ppid │ name │ status │ cpu │ mem │ virtual │ # => ├───┼──────┼──────┼───────────────┼──────────┼──────┼───────────┼─────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ 0 │ init(void) │ Sleeping │ 0.00 │ 1.2 MiB │ 2.2 MiB │ # => │ 1 │ 8 │ 1 │ init │ Sleeping │ 0.00 │ 124.0 KiB │ 2.3 MiB │ # => │ 2 │ 6565 │ 1 │ SessionLeader │ Sleeping │ 0.00 │ 108.0 KiB │ 2.2 MiB │ # => │ 3 │ 6566 │ 6565 │ Relay(6567) │ Sleeping │ 0.00 │ 116.0 KiB │ 2.2 MiB │ # => │ 4 │ 6567 │ 6566 │ nu │ Running │ 0.00 │ 28.4 MiB │ 1.1 GiB │ # => ╰───┴──────┴──────┴───────────────┴──────────┴──────┴───────────┴─────────╯

You may be familiar with the Linux/Unix ps command. It provides a list of all of the current processes running in the system along with their current status. As with ls , Nushell provides a cross-platform, built-in ps command that returns its results as structured data.

Note The traditional Unix ps only shows the current process and its parents by default. Nushell's implementation shows all of the processes on the system by default. Normally, running ps in Nushell uses its internal, cross-platform command. However, it is still possible to run the external, system-dependent version on Unix/Linux platforms by prefacing it with the caret sigil. For example: ^ ps aux # run the Unix ps command with all processes in user-oriented form See Running External System Commands for more details.

What if we wanted to just show the processes that are actively running? As with ls above, we can also work with the table that ps outputs:

ps | where status == Running # => ╭───┬──────┬──────┬──────┬─────────┬──────┬──────────┬─────────╮ # => │ # │ pid │ ppid │ name │ status │ cpu │ mem │ virtual │ # => ├───┼──────┼──────┼──────┼─────────┼──────┼──────────┼─────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 6585 │ 6584 │ nu │ Running │ 0.00 │ 31.9 MiB │ 1.2 GiB │ # => ╰───┴──────┴──────┴──────┴─────────┴──────┴──────────┴─────────╯

Tips Remember above, where the size column from the ls command was a filesize ? Here, status is really just a string, and you can use all the normal string operations and commands with it, including (as above) the == comparison. You can examine the types for the table's columns using: ps | describe # => table<pid: int, ppid: int, name: string, status: string, cpu: float, mem: filesize, virtual: filesize> (stream) The describe command can be used to display the output type of any command or expression.

Sometimes, a command takes an argument instead of pipeline input. For this scenario, Nushell provides the $in variable that let's you use the previous command's output in variable-form. For example:

ls | sort-by size | reverse | first | get name | cp $in ~

Nushell Design Note Whenever possible, Nushell commands are designed to act on pipeline input. However, some commands, like cp in this example, have two (or more) arguments with different meanings. In this case, cp needs to know both the path to copy as well as the target path. As a result, this command is more ergonomic with two positional parameters.

Tips Nushell commands can extend across multiple lines for readability. The above is the same as: ls | sort-by size | reverse | first | get name | cp $in ~ See Also: Multi-line Editing

The first three lines are the same commands we used in the second example above, so let's examine the last three:

The first command simply returns the first value from the table. In this case, that means the file with the largest size. That's the Cargo.lock file if using the directory listing from the second example above. This "file" is a record from the table which still contains its name , type , size , and modified columns/fields. get name returns the value of the name field from the previous command, so "Cargo.lock" (a string). This is also a simple example of a cell-path that can be used to navigate and isolate structured data. The last line uses the $in variable to reference the output of line 5. The result is a command that says "Copy 'Cargo.lock' to the home directory"

Tips get and its counterpart select are two of the most used filters in Nushell, but it might not be easy to spot the difference between them at first glance. When you're ready to start using them more extensively, see Using get and select for a guide.

Nushell provides an extensive, in-shell Help system. For example

# help <command> help ls # Or ls -- help # Also help operators help escapes

Cool! Press the F1 key to access the Help menu. Search for the ps command here, but don't press Enter just yet! Instead, press the Down Arrow key, and notice that you are scrolling through the Examples section. Highlight an example, then press Enter and the example will be entered at the commandline, ready to run! This can be a great way to explore and learn about the extensive set of Nushell commands.

The Help system also has a "search" feature:

help -- find filesize # or help - f filesize

It may not surprise you by now that the Help system itself is based on structured data! Notice that the output of help -f filesize is a table.

The Help for each command is stored as a record with the:

Name

Category

Type (built-in, plugin, custom)

Parameters it accepts

Signatures showing what types of data it can accept as well as output

And more

You can view all commands (other than externals) as a single large table using:

help commands

Tips Notice that the params and input_output columns of the output above are nested tables. Nushell allows arbitrarily nested data structures.

That help commands output is quite long. You could send it to a pager like less or bat , but Nushell includes a built-in explore command that lets you not only scroll, but also telescope-in to nested data. Try:

help commands | explore

Then press the Enter key to access the data itself. Use the arrow keys to scroll to the cp command, and over to the params column. Hit Enter again to telescope in to the complete list of parameters available to the cp command.

Note Pressing Esc one time returns from Scroll-mode to the View; Pressing it a second time returns to the previous view (or exits, if already at the top view level).