Working with Records

Tips Records are roughly equivalent to the individual rows of a table. You can think of a record as essentially being a "one-row table". Thus, most commands which operate on a table row also operates on a record. For instance, update can be used with records: let my_record = { name : "Sam" age : 30 } $my_record | update age { $in + 1 } # => ╭──────┬─────╮ # => │ name │ Sam │ # => │ age │ 31 │ # => ╰──────┴─────╯ Note that the my_record variable is immutable. The updated record resulting from the pipeline is printed as seen in the code block. The my_record variable still holds the original value - $my_record.age is still 30 .

A record is a collection of zero or more key-value pair mappings. It is similar to a JSON object, and can be created using the same syntax:

# Nushell { "apples" : 543 , "bananas" : 411 , "oranges" : 0 } # => ╭─────────┬─────╮ # => │ apples │ 543 │ # => │ bananas │ 411 │ # => │ oranges │ 0 │ # => ╰─────────┴─────╯ # JSON '{ "apples": 543, "bananas": 411, "oranges": 0 }' | from json # => ╭─────────┬─────╮ # => │ apples │ 543 │ # => │ bananas │ 411 │ # => │ oranges │ 0 │ # => ╰─────────┴─────╯

In Nushell, the key-value pairs of a record can also be separated using spaces or line-breaks.

Tips As records can have many fields, they are, by default, displayed vertically rather than left-to-right. To display a record left-to-right, convert it to a nuon. For example: { name : "Sam" rank : 10 } | to nuon # => {name: Sam, rank: 10}

As with lists, you can insert values in records. For example, let's add some pears:

{ "apples" : 543 , "bananas" : 411 , "oranges" : 0 } | insert pears { 21 } # => ╭─────────┬─────╮ # => │ apples │ 543 │ # => │ bananas │ 411 │ # => │ oranges │ 0 │ # => │ pears │ 21 │ # => ╰─────────┴─────╯

You can also update values:

{ "apples" : 543 , "bananas" : 411 , "oranges" : 0 } | update oranges { 100 } # => ╭─────────┬─────╮ # => │ apples │ 543 │ # => │ bananas │ 411 │ # => │ oranges │ 100 │ # => ╰─────────┴─────╯

To make a copy of a record with new fields, you can either:

Use the merge command: let first_record = { name : "Sam" , rank : 10 } $first_record | merge { title : "Mayor" } # => ╭───────┬───────╮ # => │ name │ Sam │ # => │ rank │ 10 │ # => │ title │ Mayor │ # => ╰───────┴───────╯

Use the spread operator ( ... ) to expand the first record inside a new record: let first_record = { name : "Sam" , rank : 10 } { ... $first_record title : "Mayor" } # => ╭───────┬───────╮ # => │ name │ Sam │ # => │ rank │ 10 │ # => │ title │ Mayor │ # => ╰───────┴───────╯

Use the items command to iterate over each pair of key and value:

{ "apples" : 543 , "bananas" : 411 , "oranges" : 0 } | items {| fruit , count | $"We have ( $fruit ) ( $count )" } # => ╭───┬─────────────────────╮ # => │ 0 │ We have apples 543 │ # => │ 1 │ We have bananas 411 │ # => │ 2 │ We have oranges 0 │ # => ╰───┴─────────────────────╯

Alternatively, you can transpose the record into a table with columns, and then iterate over rows:

{ "apples" : 543 , "bananas" : 411 , "oranges" : 0 } | transpose fruit count | each {| f | $"We have ( $f.count ) ( $f.fruit )" } # => ╭───┬─────────────────────╮ # => │ 0 │ We have 543 apples │ # => │ 1 │ We have 411 bananas │ # => │ 2 │ We have 0 oranges │ # => ╰───┴─────────────────────╯

See Navigating and Accessing Structured Data for an in-depth explanation of how to access record values (and other structured data).

See Working with Tables - Remember, commands that operate on table rows will usually operate the same way on records.