Working with Records
Tips
Records are roughly equivalent to the individual rows of a table. You can think of a record as essentially being a "one-row table". Thus, most commands which operate on a table row also operates on a record. For instance,
update can be used with records:
let my_record = {
name: "Sam"
age: 30
}
$my_record | update age { $in + 1 }
# => ╭──────┬─────╮
# => │ name │ Sam │
# => │ age │ 31 │
# => ╰──────┴─────╯
Note that the
my_record variable is immutable. The updated record resulting from the pipeline is printed as seen in the code block. The
my_record variable still holds the original value -
$my_record.age is still
30.
Creating records
A record is a collection of zero or more key-value pair mappings. It is similar to a JSON object, and can be created using the same syntax:
# Nushell
{ "apples": 543, "bananas": 411, "oranges": 0 }
# => ╭─────────┬─────╮
# => │ apples │ 543 │
# => │ bananas │ 411 │
# => │ oranges │ 0 │
# => ╰─────────┴─────╯
# JSON
'{ "apples": 543, "bananas": 411, "oranges": 0 }' | from json
# => ╭─────────┬─────╮
# => │ apples │ 543 │
# => │ bananas │ 411 │
# => │ oranges │ 0 │
# => ╰─────────┴─────╯
In Nushell, the key-value pairs of a record can also be separated using spaces or line-breaks.
Tips
As records can have many fields, they are, by default, displayed vertically rather than left-to-right. To display a record left-to-right, convert it to a nuon. For example:
{
name: "Sam"
rank: 10
} | to nuon
# => {name: Sam, rank: 10}
Updating Records
As with lists, you can
insert values in records. For example, let's add some pears:
{ "apples": 543, "bananas": 411, "oranges": 0 }
| insert pears { 21 }
# => ╭─────────┬─────╮
# => │ apples │ 543 │
# => │ bananas │ 411 │
# => │ oranges │ 0 │
# => │ pears │ 21 │
# => ╰─────────┴─────╯
You can also
update values:
{ "apples": 543, "bananas": 411, "oranges": 0 }
| update oranges { 100 }
# => ╭─────────┬─────╮
# => │ apples │ 543 │
# => │ bananas │ 411 │
# => │ oranges │ 100 │
# => ╰─────────┴─────╯
To make a copy of a record with new fields, you can either:
Use the
mergecommand:
let first_record = { name: "Sam", rank: 10 } $first_record | merge { title: "Mayor" } # => ╭───────┬───────╮ # => │ name │ Sam │ # => │ rank │ 10 │ # => │ title │ Mayor │ # => ╰───────┴───────╯
Use the spread operator (
...) to expand the first record inside a new record:
let first_record = { name: "Sam", rank: 10 } { ...$first_record title: "Mayor" } # => ╭───────┬───────╮ # => │ name │ Sam │ # => │ rank │ 10 │ # => │ title │ Mayor │ # => ╰───────┴───────╯
Iterating over a Record
Use the items command to iterate over each pair of key and value:
{ "apples": 543, "bananas": 411, "oranges": 0 } | items {|fruit, count| $"We have ($fruit) ($count)" }
# => ╭───┬─────────────────────╮
# => │ 0 │ We have apples 543 │
# => │ 1 │ We have bananas 411 │
# => │ 2 │ We have oranges 0 │
# => ╰───┴─────────────────────╯
Alternatively, you can transpose the record into a table with columns, and then iterate over rows:
{ "apples": 543, "bananas": 411, "oranges": 0 }
| transpose fruit count
| each {|f| $"We have ($f.count) ($f.fruit)" }
# => ╭───┬─────────────────────╮
# => │ 0 │ We have 543 apples │
# => │ 1 │ We have 411 bananas │
# => │ 2 │ We have 0 oranges │
# => ╰───┴─────────────────────╯
Accessing Record Values
See Navigating and Accessing Structured Data for an in-depth explanation of how to access record values (and other structured data).
Other Record Commands
See Working with Tables - Remember, commands that operate on table rows will usually operate the same way on records.