Coming to Nu

If you are familiar with other shells or programming languages, you might find this chapter useful to get up to speed.

Coming from Bash shows how some patterns typical for Bash, or POSIX shells in general, can be mapped to Nushell. Similarly, Coming from CMD.EXE shows how built-in commands in the Windows Command Prompt can be mapped to Nushell.

Similar comparisons are made for some other shells and domain-specific languages, imperative languages, and functional languages. A separate comparison is made specifically for operators.