into for conversions
Commands to convert data from one type to another.
Signature
> into {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Notes
You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
into binary
|Convert value to a binary primitive.
|built-in
into bool
|Convert value to boolean.
|built-in
into cell-path
|Convert value to a cell-path.
|built-in
into datetime
|Convert text or timestamp into a datetime.
|built-in
into duration
|Convert value to duration.
|built-in
into filesize
|Convert value to filesize.
|built-in
into float
|Convert data into floating point number.
|built-in
into glob
|Convert value to glob.
|built-in
into int
|Convert value to integer.
|built-in
into record
|Convert value to record.
|built-in
into sqlite
|Convert table into a SQLite database.
|built-in
into string
|Convert value to string.
|built-in
into value
|Infer Nushell datatype for each cell.
|built-in