math for math

Use mathematical functions as aggregate functions on a list of numbers or tables.

Signature

> math {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingstring

Notes

You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
math absReturns the absolute value of a number.built-in
math arccosReturns the arccosine of the number.built-in
math arccoshReturns the inverse of the hyperbolic cosine function.built-in
math arcsinReturns the arcsine of the number.built-in
math arcsinhReturns the inverse of the hyperbolic sine function.built-in
math arctanReturns the arctangent of the number.built-in
math arctanhReturns the inverse of the hyperbolic tangent function.built-in
math avgReturns the average of a list of numbers.built-in
math ceilReturns the ceil of a number (smallest integer greater than or equal to that number).built-in
math cosReturns the cosine of the number.built-in
math coshReturns the hyperbolic cosine of the number.built-in
math expReturns e raised to the power of x.built-in
math floorReturns the floor of a number (largest integer less than or equal to that number).built-in
math lnReturns the natural logarithm. Base: (math e).built-in
math logReturns the logarithm for an arbitrary base.built-in
math maxReturns the maximum of a list of values, or of columns in a table.built-in
math medianComputes the median of a list of numbers.built-in
math minFinds the minimum within a list of values or tables.built-in
math modeReturns the most frequent element(s) from a list of numbers or tables.built-in
math productReturns the product of a list of numbers or the products of each column of a table.built-in
math roundReturns the input number rounded to the specified precision.built-in
math sinReturns the sine of the number.built-in
math sinhReturns the hyperbolic sine of the number.built-in
math sqrtReturns the square root of the input number.built-in
math stddevReturns the standard deviation of a list of numbers, or of each column in a table.built-in
math sumReturns the sum of a list of numbers or of each column in a table.built-in
math tanReturns the tangent of the number.built-in
math tanhReturns the hyperbolic tangent of the number.built-in
math varianceReturns the variance of a list of numbers or of each column in a table.built-in