math for math

math abs Returns the absolute value of a number. built-in

math arccos Returns the arccosine of the number. built-in

math arccosh Returns the inverse of the hyperbolic cosine function. built-in

math arcsin Returns the arcsine of the number. built-in

math arcsinh Returns the inverse of the hyperbolic sine function. built-in

math arctan Returns the arctangent of the number. built-in

math arctanh Returns the inverse of the hyperbolic tangent function. built-in

math avg Returns the average of a list of numbers. built-in

math ceil Returns the ceil of a number (smallest integer greater than or equal to that number). built-in

math cos Returns the cosine of the number. built-in

math cosh Returns the hyperbolic cosine of the number. built-in

math exp Returns e raised to the power of x. built-in

math floor Returns the floor of a number (largest integer less than or equal to that number). built-in

math ln Returns the natural logarithm. Base: (math e). built-in

math log Returns the logarithm for an arbitrary base. built-in

math max Returns the maximum of a list of values, or of columns in a table. built-in

math median Computes the median of a list of numbers. built-in

math min Finds the minimum within a list of values or tables. built-in

math mode Returns the most frequent element(s) from a list of numbers or tables. built-in

math product Returns the product of a list of numbers or the products of each column of a table. built-in

math round Returns the input number rounded to the specified precision. built-in

math sin Returns the sine of the number. built-in

math sinh Returns the hyperbolic sine of the number. built-in

math sqrt Returns the square root of the input number. built-in

math stddev Returns the standard deviation of a list of numbers, or of each column in a table. built-in

math sum Returns the sum of a list of numbers or of each column in a table. built-in

math tan Returns the tangent of the number. built-in

math tanh Returns the hyperbolic tangent of the number. built-in