bytes for bytes
Various commands for working with byte data.
Signature
> bytes {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Notes
You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
bytes add
|Add specified bytes to the input.
|built-in
bytes at
|Get bytes defined by a range.
|built-in
bytes build
|Create bytes from the arguments.
|built-in
bytes collect
|Concatenate multiple binary into a single binary, with an optional separator between each.
|built-in
bytes ends-with
|Check if bytes ends with a pattern.
|built-in
bytes index-of
|Returns start index of first occurrence of pattern in bytes, or -1 if no match.
|built-in
bytes length
|Output the length of any bytes in the pipeline.
|built-in
bytes remove
|Remove bytes.
|built-in
bytes replace
|Find and replace binary.
|built-in
bytes reverse
|Reverse the bytes in the pipeline.
|built-in
bytes split
|Split input into multiple items using a separator.
|built-in
bytes starts-with
|Check if bytes starts with a pattern.
|built-in