number is a type for annotations, like any . No single value has the type number . A value annotated as number keeps its own type, so describe reports int or float : def kind [ x : number ] { $x | describe } [( kind 1 ) ( kind 1.5 )] | to nuon # => [int, float] describe shows number only for a collection that mixes ints and floats: [ 1 2.5 ] | describe # => list<number>

Other types are rejected, including text that looks like a number and the number-like filesize and duration types. A literal is checked when the code is parsed: let n: number = "1" # => Error: nu::parser::type_mismatch # => # => × Type mismatch. # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:17] # => 1 │ let n: number = "1" # => · ─┬─ # => · ╰── expected number, found string # => ╰──── Convert text with into int or into float first.

A mut variable without an annotation keeps the type of its first value, so an int variable can't later hold a float. Annotate it as number to allow both: mut total : number = 0 $total = $total + 2.5 $total # => 2.5 Without the annotation, $total = 2.5 after mut total = 0 fails with nu::parser::operator_incompatible_types .

number also works as an input or output type, and inside other types such as list<number> : def half []: number -> float { $in / 2 } [( 4 | half ) ( 1.5 | half )] | to nuon # => [2.0, 0.75] Many built-in commands use it this way. help math abs , for example, lists number and list<number> among its input types.