Number
|Description:
|When used in a type annotation or signature, matches either an
int or a
float.
|Annotation:
number
|Literal syntax:
|N/A - Any int or float literal can be assigned to a
number
|Casts:
|N/A
Additional Language Notes
numberis a type for annotations, like
any. No single value has the type
number. A value annotated as
numberkeeps its own type, so
describereports
intor
float:
def kind [x: number] { $x | describe } [(kind 1) (kind 1.5)] | to nuon # => [int, float]
describeshows
numberonly for a collection that mixes ints and floats:
[1 2.5] | describe # => list<number>
Other types are rejected, including text that looks like a number and the number-like
filesizeand
durationtypes. A literal is checked when the code is parsed:
let n: number = "1" # => Error: nu::parser::type_mismatch # => # => × Type mismatch. # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:17] # => 1 │ let n: number = "1" # => · ─┬─ # => · ╰── expected number, found string # => ╰────
Convert text with
into intor
into floatfirst.
A
mutvariable without an annotation keeps the type of its first value, so an int variable can't later hold a float. Annotate it as
numberto allow both:
mut total: number = 0 $total = $total + 2.5 $total # => 2.5
Without the annotation,
$total = 2.5after
mut total = 0fails with
nu::parser::operator_incompatible_types.
numberalso works as an input or output type, and inside other types such as
list<number>:
def half []: number -> float { $in / 2 } [(4 | half) (1.5 | half)] | to nuon # => [2.0, 0.75]
Many built-in commands use it this way.
help math abs, for example, lists
numberand
list<number>among its input types.
A
numbercan be passed where an
intor a
floatis expected. The parser lets it through, and the value is checked when the command runs. See Which values a type accepts.