These filters return a new list, table or record with something added, replaced, moved or reshaped. They never change a variable in place. Working with Lists, Working with Tables and Working with Records in the Book introduce them; this page gives the rules and edge cases.

append adds values to the end of its input, and prepend adds them to the start. Both treat their argument the same way:

A list argument is unwrapped, and its items are added one by one. To add a list as a single item, wrap it in another list.

A range argument is expanded into its values.

Any other value is added as one item.

let more = [ 3 4 ] [ 1 2 ] | append $more | to nuon # => [1, 2, 3, 4] [ 1 2 ] | append [ $more ] | to nuon # => [1, 2, [3, 4]] [ 1 2 ] | append 3 .. 5 | to nuon # => [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

The input doesn't have to be a list. A single value such as a string becomes the first item of a new list, and null becomes an empty list:

"a" | append b | to nuon # => [a, b] null | append x | to nuon # => [x]

Appending a record to a table adds a row. Appending a table adds all of its rows.

All three take a cell path and a value. For a column, insert adds one that must not exist yet, update replaces one that must exist, and upsert does whichever applies. List indices work differently; see List indices.

Command Column doesn't exist yet Column already exists insert adds it error: column_already_exists update error: column_not_found replaces it upsert adds it replaces it

{ a : 1 } | insert a 2 # => Error: nu::shell::column_already_exists # => # => × Column already exists # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:1] # => 1 │ {a: 1} | insert a 2 # => · ───┬── ┬ # => · │ ╰── column 'a' already exists # => · ╰── value originates here # => ╰────

When the new value is a closure, its argument and its $in depend on the command and on whether the path is a column or a list index.

For a column, the closure runs once per row. Its argument is always the whole row. $in is:

the whole row, for insert ;

; the current value of the cell, for update ;

; the current value of the cell, or null when the column is being added, for upsert .

[[ a ]; [ 1 ] [ 2 ]] | update a { $in * 10 } # => ╭───┬────╮ # => │ # │ a │ # => ├───┼────┤ # => │ 0 │ 10 │ # => │ 1 │ 20 │ # => ╰───┴────╯ [[ a ]; [ 1 ] [ 2 ]] | upsert b {| row | $row.a * 10 } # => ╭───┬───┬────╮ # => │ # │ a │ b │ # => ├───┼───┼────┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ 10 │ # => │ 1 │ 2 │ 20 │ # => ╰───┴───┴────╯

For a list index, the closure runs only once. Both its argument and $in are the value currently at that index, or null when the index is one past the end. With insert , that is the item that will move one place to the right:

[ a b c ] | insert 1 {| item | $item | str uppercase } # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ 0 │ a │ # => │ 1 │ B │ # => │ 2 │ b │ # => │ 3 │ c │ # => ╰───┴───╯

insert at an index puts the new item there and moves the rest one place to the right. upsert at an existing index replaces the item. Both accept any index up to the length of the list, so the index just past the last item appends. A larger index is an error. update only accepts indices of existing items:

[ a b c ] | upsert 3 d | to nuon # => [a, b, c, d] [ a b c ] | insert 5 x # => Error: nu::shell::access_beyond_end # => # => × Inserted at wrong row number (should be 3). # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:18] # => 1 │ [a b c] | insert 5 x # => · ┬ # => · ╰── can't insert at index (the next available index is 3) # => ╰──── [ a b c ] | update 5 x # => Error: nu::shell::access_beyond_end # => # => × Row number too large (max: 2). # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:18] # => 1 │ [a b c] | update 5 x # => · ┬ # => · ╰── index too large (max: 2) # => ╰────

insert and upsert create whatever the rest of a nested path needs: a record for a column name, and a list for an index. This works on records as well as tables:

{ name : nu } | upsert info.lang rust | to nuon # => {name: nu, info: {lang: rust}} {} | insert a.0.b 1 | to nuon # => {a: [[b]; [1]]}

update follows the path and fails at the first part that is missing.

update also accepts the matrix value that into matrix returns. The path is a row index, or a row and a column such as 0.1 , and the result is still a matrix. The new values have to convert to floats:

[[ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ]] | into matrix | update 0.1 9 | matrix into-nu | to nuon # => [[1.0, 9.0], [3.0, 4.0]]

Replacing a whole row with a list of a different length is an Inconsistent row lengths error. The matrix commands have their own ways to change rows and columns; see Matrices.

update cells runs a closure on every cell of a table or record and puts the result in its place. The closure gets only the cell, as its argument and as $in , while the closure of update gets the whole row as its argument. Column names after the closure limit it to those columns:

[[ name size count ]; [ a 0 3 ] [ b 12 0 ]] | update cells { if $in == 0 { null } else { $in } } size count # => ╭───┬──────┬──────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ name │ size │ count │ # => ├───┼──────┼──────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ a │ │ 3 │ # => │ 1 │ b │ 12 │ │ # => ╰───┴──────┴──────┴───────╯

A name that isn't a column is ignored, not an error. An empty list of names, as in ...[] , updates no columns; only leaving the names out updates them all. The --columns ( -c ) flag takes the names as a list. It was deprecated in 0.117.0 in favor of the rest arguments. Names given both ways are combined.

A cell that holds a record or a list goes to the closure whole. --recursive ( -r ) walks into nested records and lists instead, and runs the closure on each value inside them. Column names still apply only at the top level, and everything below a named column is visited:

{ name : x , tags: [ a b ]} | update cells { $in | describe } | to nuon # => {name: string, tags: list<string>} { name : x , tags: [ a b ]} | update cells -- recursive { str uppercase } | to nuon # => {name: X, tags: [A, B]}

update cells streams a table row by row. To visit every nested value of a record together with its cell path, see record walk .

move takes one or more column names and exactly one location: --after <column> , --before <column> , --first or --last . It works on a record or on every row of a table. The moved columns end up in the order you list them, not their original order:

{ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , d : 4 } | move d -- first | to nuon # => {d: 4, a: 1, b: 2, c: 3} { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , d : 4 } | move d a -- after b | to nuon # => {b: 2, d: 4, a: 1, c: 3}

A column that doesn't exist, as a column to move or as the --after / --before target, is a Cannot move columns error labeled column does not exist . So is leaving out the location, giving more than one, or moving a column relative to itself.

rename has three forms:

New names as arguments rename the columns by position. With fewer names than columns, only the leading columns are renamed. Extra names are ignored.

--column {old: new} ( -c ) renames by name. A name that isn't in the input is an error.

( ) renames by name. A name that isn't in the input is an error. --block ( -b ) runs a closure on every column name and uses its result. The name is the closure's argument and its $in .

{ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 } | rename x y | to nuon # => {x: 1, y: 2, c: 3} { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 } | rename -- column { b : B } | to nuon # => {a: 1, B: 2, c: 3} { first_name : a , last_name: b } | rename -- block { str replace _name "" } | to nuon # => {first: a, last: b}

merge combines its input with its argument column by column. The input and the argument must both be records, or both be tables. Mixing them is an error:

{ a : 1 } | merge [[ b ]; [ 2 ]] # => Error: nu::shell::only_supports_this_input_type # => # => × Input type not supported. # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:1] # => 1 │ {a: 1} | merge [[b]; [2]] # => · ───┬── ──┬── # => · │ ╰── only input and argument to be both record or both table input data is supported # => · ╰── input type: record<a: int> and table<b: int> # => ╰────

When both have a column, the argument's value wins. The replacement is shallow, so a nested record in the argument replaces the whole nested record. Use merge deep to merge nested records field by field:

{ a : 1 , b : 2 } | merge { b : 20 , c : 30 } | to nuon # => {a: 1, b: 20, c: 30} { server : { host : a , port: 1 }} | merge { server : { port : 2 }} | to nuon # => {server: {port: 2}} { server : { host : a , port: 1 }} | merge deep { server : { port : 2 }} | to nuon # => {server: {host: a, port: 2}}

Tables are merged row by row. See Merging tables of different size when the row counts differ.

merge deep follows nested records down and merges them field by field, so it suits layering one configuration record over another. As with merge , the input and the argument must both be records or both be tables. Fields keep their order from the input, and new fields from the argument go at the end. Where the two values at a key aren't both records, the argument's value replaces the input's, even when one is a record and the other a number.

Lists depend on --strategy ( -s ):

table , the default, merges two lists of records row by row, the way merge merges tables. Any other list, such as a list of strings, is replaced.

, the default, merges two lists of records row by row, the way merges tables. Any other list, such as a list of strings, is replaced. overwrite replaces every list.

replaces every list. append adds the argument's items after the input's, and prepend puts them before. This works for lists of records too.

Any other strategy name is an incorrect_value error. With these two records:

let defaults = { server : { host : localhost , port: 80 }, plugins : [ git ], users : [{ name : ann , admin: false }]} let override = { server : { port : 8080 }, plugins : [ docker ], users : [{ admin : true }]} $defaults | merge deep $override | to nuon # => {server: {host: localhost, port: 8080}, plugins: [docker], users: [[name, admin]; [ann, true]]}

server is merged the same way with every strategy. The lists come out like this:

--strategy plugins users table (default) [docker] [{name: ann, admin: true}] overwrite [docker] [{admin: true}] append [git, docker] [{name: ann, admin: false}, {admin: true}] prepend [docker, git] [{admin: true}, {name: ann, admin: false}]

The row-by-row merge of the table strategy keeps the number of rows in the input. Extra rows in the argument are dropped, and an empty list counts as a list of records, so an empty list in the input stays empty. Use append or overwrite when the argument may have more rows:

{ users : []} | merge deep { users : [{ name : bob }]} | to nuon # => {users: []} { users : []} | merge deep -- strategy append { users : [{ name : bob }]} | to nuon # => {users: [[name]; [bob]]}

Two tables at the top level follow the same rules. table merges them row by row, and append or prepend joins their rows into one list.

join matches rows by the values in a column. When the right table has a column with the same name as one in the left table, the right one gets a _ suffix. A join column that both tables share appears once and isn't renamed.

--prefix ( -p ) and --suffix ( -s ) work differently. They add their text to every column of the right table except a shared join column, whether its name clashes or not, and the default _ isn't added:

let users = [[ id name ]; [ 1 alice ] [ 2 bob ]] let devices = [[ id name os ]; [ 1 laptop linux ] [ 1 phone android ]] $users | join $devices id # => ╭───┬────┬───────┬────────┬─────────╮ # => │ # │ id │ name │ name_ │ os │ # => ├───┼────┼───────┼────────┼─────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ alice │ laptop │ linux │ # => │ 1 │ 1 │ alice │ phone │ android │ # => ╰───┴────┴───────┴────────┴─────────╯ $users | join -- prefix device_ $devices id # => ╭───┬────┬───────┬─────────────┬───────────╮ # => │ # │ id │ name │ device_name │ device_os │ # => ├───┼────┼───────┼─────────────┼───────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ alice │ laptop │ linux │ # => │ 1 │ 1 │ alice │ phone │ android │ # => ╰───┴────┴───────┴─────────────┴───────────╯

If either table has rows but none of them has its join column, join reports column_not_found , even with --left , --right , --outer or --anti . This catches a misspelled column name. An empty table passes the check. In a table where some rows have the column, the rows without it join as non-matching rows. When a table can legitimately lack the column, add it with default null <column> first:

[[ id name ]; [ 1 alice ] [ 2 bob ]] | join -- left [{ note : x }] id # => Error: nu::shell::column_not_found # => # => × Cannot find column 'id' # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:58] # => 1 │ [[id name]; [1 alice] [2 bob]] | join --left [{note: x}] id # => · ─┬ # => · ╰── no row in the right table has this column # => ╰──── # => help: Check the column name. To join a table whose rows lack the column, add # => it first, for example with `default null <column>` [[ id name ]; [ 1 alice ] [ 2 bob ]] | join -- left ([{ note : x }] | default null id ) id # => ╭───┬────┬───────┬──────╮ # => │ # │ id │ name │ note │ # => ├───┼────┼───────┼──────┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ alice │ │ # => │ 1 │ 2 │ bob │ │ # => ╰───┴────┴───────┴──────╯

zip pairs the items of its input with the items of its argument, by position, and returns a list of two-item lists. It stops at the end of the shorter side, so extra items on either side are dropped:

[ a b c ] | zip [ 1 2 ] | to nuon # => [[a, 1], [b, 2]] [ a b ] | zip [ 1 2 ] | into record | to nuon # => {a: 1, b: 2}

The input can be a list, a range or a stream, but not a record. The argument can be a list or range, or a closure whose output is used. The closure runs once, without input, and its output is read only as far as the input goes, so an endless range works:

[ a b c ] | zip { 1 .. } | each {| p | $"( $p.1 ). ( $p.0 )" } | to nuon # => ["1. a", "2. b", "3. c"]

Any other argument, such as a number, counts as a list of one item, so it pairs with the first input item only. Zipping two tables gives pairs of records. To join each pair into one row, merge them: each {|p| $p.0 | merge $p.1 } . For two tables, merge does that directly. To alternate the items of two lists, flatten the pairs: [a b c] | zip [1 2 3] | flatten gives [a, 1, b, 2, c, 3] .

interleave runs its closures one after another, then reads each output stream in its own thread and merges them into one stream. Work a closure does before it returns its output, such as sleep 1sec; [a] , holds up the closures after it. A streaming pipeline such as ^cmd | lines or each runs alongside the others. The input of interleave , if there is any, is one more source. The closures get no input. Items come out as soon as any source produces them, so the order between sources changes from run to run, while the items of each source keep their order:

interleave { [ a1 a2 a3 ] } { [ b1 b2 b3 ] } | where $it starts-with a | to nuon # => ["a1", "a2", "a3"]

Use it to read the output of several slow commands, such as externals, as it arrives. Pipe an external's output through lines inside the closure, or its text arrives as one string or as chunks that don't follow line breaks. If a closure fails before it produces any output, interleave fails with that error. To alternate items in a fixed order instead, use zip and flatten as shown above.

All sources feed one shared queue. --buffer-size ( -b ) sets how many items can wait in it before the sources have to pause. The default is 0, so each source waits until its item is taken. A larger buffer uses more memory and can speed up sources that produce a lot of output.

flatten works one level at a time:

A nested list in a list is spliced into the outer list.

A column that holds a list expands into one row per element, repeating the other columns. Only one such column can be expanded per call. With several, flatten fails with can only flatten one inner list at a time , so name the column to expand: flatten tags .

fails with , so name the column to expand: . A column that holds a record has its fields lifted into the row, and the parent column goes away.

A column that holds a table expands into one row per inner row, but each inner row stays a record. --all ( -a ) also lifts the fields of those inner records, so a nested table becomes plain columns.

Column-name arguments limit flattening to those columns. A record input is treated as a one-row table, so the result is always a table:

{ name : nu , tags: [ shell rust ]} | flatten # => ╭───┬──────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ name │ tags │ # => ├───┼──────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ nu │ shell │ # => │ 1 │ nu │ rust │ # => ╰───┴──────┴───────╯ [[ origin people ]; [ Ecuador [[ name meal ]; [ Andres arepa ] [ Maria empanada ]]]] | flatten -- all # => ╭───┬─────────┬────────┬──────────╮ # => │ # │ origin │ name │ meal │ # => ├───┼─────────┼────────┼──────────┤ # => │ 0 │ Ecuador │ Andres │ arepa │ # => │ 1 │ Ecuador │ Maria │ empanada │ # => ╰───┴─────────┴────────┴──────────╯

When a lifted field has the same name as a column that stays, it is renamed to <parent>_<field> . If that new name is also taken, flatten stops with column_defined_twice :

{ a : { b : 1 , c : 2 }, c : 3 } | flatten # => ╭───┬───┬─────┬───╮ # => │ # │ b │ a_c │ c │ # => ├───┼───┼─────┼───┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │ # => ╰───┴───┴─────┴───╯ { a : { b : 1 }, b : 2 , a_b : 3 } | flatten # => Error: nu::shell::column_defined_twice # => # => × Record field or table column used twice: a_b # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:9] # => 1 │ {a: {b: 1}, b: 2, a_b: 3} | flatten # => · ┬ ┬ # => · │ ╰── field redefined here # => · ╰── field first defined here # => ╰────

wrap puts each item of a list or range into a one-column table. A single value that isn't a list becomes a record with one field:

1 .. 3 | wrap n # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ # │ n │ # => ├───┼───┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ 2 │ # => │ 2 │ 3 │ # => ╰───┴───╯ 42 | wrap answer # => ╭────────┬────╮ # => │ answer │ 42 │ # => ╰────────┴────╯

transpose swaps rows and columns. The column names of the input become the first column of the output, and the new columns are called column0 , column1 , and so on. Name arguments replace those names in order, and any columns left over keep the default names:

{ a : 1 , b : 2 } | transpose # => ╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮ # => │ # │ column0 │ column1 │ # => ├───┼─────────┼─────────┤ # => │ 0 │ a │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ b │ 2 │ # => ╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯

The flags control what happens to the names:

--ignore-titles ( -i ) drops the input's column names instead of turning them into a column.

( ) drops the input's column names instead of turning them into a column. --header-row ( -r ) uses the values in the first input column as the new column names.

( ) uses the values in the first input column as the new column names. --as-record ( -d ) returns a record instead of a table when the result has exactly one row. Together with -r , this turns a key/value table back into a record.

( ) returns a record instead of a table when the result has exactly one row. Together with , this turns a key/value table back into a record. With -r , a name that appears more than once keeps its first value. --keep-last ( -l ) keeps the last value instead, and --keep-all ( -a ) keeps every value in a list.

[[ key value ]; [ name nu ] [ lang rust ]] | transpose -- header-row -- as-record # => ╭──────┬──────╮ # => │ name │ nu │ # => │ lang │ rust │ # => ╰──────┴──────╯ [[ key value ]; [ tag a ] [ tag b ]] | transpose - r - d -- keep-all | to nuon # => {tag: [a, b]}

rotate also swaps rows and columns, but it turns the table a quarter turn, so the order of the data changes too. By default it turns clockwise, so the last input row becomes the first column and the column names end up in the last column. --ccw turns the other way, so the column names come first, the rows keep their order, and the last input column becomes the first row:

[[ name size ]; [ x 1 ] [ y 2 ]] | rotate # => ╭───┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────╮ # => │ # │ column0 │ column1 │ column2 │ # => ├───┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┤ # => │ 0 │ y │ x │ name │ # => │ 1 │ 2 │ 1 │ size │ # => ╰───┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────╯ [[ name size ]; [ x 1 ] [ y 2 ]] | rotate -- ccw field first second | to nuon # => [[field, first, second]; [size, 1, 2], [name, x, y]]

As with transpose , name arguments replace column0 , column1 and so on, in order, and extra names are ignored. A record is rotated as a one-row table. A list of plain values, or a single string, becomes a one-row table with an item in each column, in reverse order unless you pass --ccw . Empty input is an error ( list input is empty ).

Every row must have the same columns. A row with a different number of columns is a record_cols_vals_mismatch error. Give rotate a table, a record, or a list of plain values. It doesn't treat nested lists as rows, and [[1 2] [3 4]] | rotate is the same record_cols_vals_mismatch error. Turn each inner list into a record first:

[[ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ]] | each {| r | { x : $r.0 , y : $r.1 } } | rotate | to nuon # => [["column0", "column1", "column2"]; [3, 1, x], [4, 2, y]]

To turn a record into key/value rows, use transpose key value , which keeps the names in the first column.

The roll commands move rows or columns around in a circle. roll up moves the first row of a table to the end, and roll down moves the last row to the front. roll left and roll right do the same with the columns of a record, or of each row of a table separately. roll by itself only prints its help text.

--by ( -b ) sets how many places to move. The default is 1. A count larger than the number of rows or columns wraps around, --by 0 changes nothing, and a negative count is an error. An empty table or record comes back unchanged:

[[ step ]; [ build ] [ test ] [ deploy ]] | roll down | to nuon # => [[step]; [deploy], [build], [test]] [[ step ]; [ build ] [ test ] [ deploy ]] | roll up -- by 4 | to nuon # => [[step]; [test], [deploy], [build]]

roll left and roll right move each column together with its name, so only the column order changes. With --cells-only ( -c ), the names stay where they are and only the values move, so each value ends up under a different name:

{ name : nu , lang: rust , stars: 38000 } | roll left | to nuon # => {lang: rust, stars: 38000, name: nu} { name : nu , lang: rust , stars: 38000 } | roll left -- cells-only | to nuon # => {name: rust, lang: 38000, stars: nu}