These commands turn a list or table into a single answer such as a bool , a count or a total, remove duplicates, compare two lists as sets, or split a list into groups. Working with Lists in the Book introduces most of them; this page gives the rules and edge cases.

all checks that every item matches a condition, and any checks that at least one does. Both take a closure or a row condition.

For empty input, all returns true and any returns false .

returns and returns . They stop at the first item that settles the answer. For all that is the first item that doesn't match, and for any the first one that does. Later items are never checked, so side effects in the closure don't run for them.

that is the first item that doesn't match, and for the first one that does. Later items are never checked, so side effects in the closure don't run for them. Only true counts as a match. A result that isn't a bool , such as a string or null , counts as false without an error.

counts as a match. A result that isn't a , such as a string or , counts as without an error. An empty closure, {} , returns its input unchanged, so any {} and all {} test the items themselves.

, returns its input unchanged, so and test the items themselves. The input has to be a list or a table. A range or a single value is a type error such as Command does not support range input . For a run of numbers, make a list with seq .

[ 1 2 3 ] | all {| x | print $"checking ( $x )" ; $x < 2 } # => checking 1 # => checking 2 # => false [ a b ] | all {| x | "yes" } # => false [ false true ] | any {} # => true seq 1 5 | any {| x | $x > 3 } # => true

length counts the items of a list or the rows of a table. For a binary value or a byte stream, it counts bytes. null has length 0 . Any other input is a type error. For a record, count its fields with columns | length , and for a string, use str length :

0x [ 01 02 03 ] | length # => 3 null | length # => 0 { a : 1 , b : 2 } | columns | length # => 2

is-empty returns true for null , an empty string, list, record or binary value. Zero and false are not empty. For a stream, is-empty only reads the first item, so a long or endless stream isn't consumed:

[ 1 2 3 ] | each {| x | print $"made ( $x )" ; $x } | is-empty # => made 1 # => false

Given column names, is-empty checks those columns of a record or table instead, and the rule changes. Only null counts as empty, not "" . The result is true only when every named column is null in every row. A column that doesn't exist is a column_not_found error:

[[ a b ]; [ null x ] [ null "" ]] | is-empty a # => true [[ a b ]; [ null x ] [ null "" ]] | is-empty a b # => false

is-not-empty always returns the opposite of is-empty with the same arguments, so the same rules apply. It saves wrapping the pipeline in not ( ... ) , for example in a where closure. Without column names, "" counts as empty, so this keeps only the rows with a real address:

[[ name email ]; [ a "a@x.org" ] [ b null ] [ c "" ]] | where { $in.email | is-not-empty } | get name | to nuon # => [a]

With column names, is-not-empty returns true as soon as any named column in any row holds something other than null , even "" , and stops checking at that row.

reduce combines the items into one value. The closure gets the current item and the accumulator, in that order, and returns the new accumulator. The accumulator is also passed as $in . A range works as input like a list.

Without --fold , the first item is the starting accumulator, so the closure first runs on the second item. A one-item list returns that item without running the closure, and an empty list is an error. With --fold , the closure runs on every item, and an empty list returns the fold value:

[ 1 2 3 ] | reduce {| it , acc | print $"acc=( $acc ) it=( $it )" ; $acc + $it } # => acc=1 it=2 # => acc=3 it=3 # => 6 [] | reduce {| it , acc | $acc + $it } # => Error: nu::shell::error # => # => × Expected input # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:6] # => 1 │ [] | reduce {|it, acc| $acc + $it } # => · ───┬── # => · ╰── needs input # => ╰──── [] | reduce -- fold 0 {| it , acc | $acc + $it } # => 0 [ 1 2 3 ] | reduce -- fold 10 {| it | $in + $it } # => 16

math sum and math avg work on a list of numbers, durations or filesizes, and on a range. The result has the type of the items, except that the average of integers is a float :

[ 1sec 90sec ] | math sum # => 1min 31sec [ 1kb 2kb 4kb ] | math avg # => 2.3 kB 1 .. 4 | math avg # => 2.5

A table gives a record with one result per column, and a record gives one result per field. A field that holds a list gets the total or average of that list.

Every column has to hold numbers, durations or filesizes, so a table with a text column fails. Name the columns to use as arguments. These are cell paths, so a nested path such as a.b works too:

[[ name size ]; [ a 1kb ] [ b 3kb ]] | math sum # => Error: nu::shell::only_supports_this_input_type # => # => × Input type not supported. # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:16] # => 1 │ [[name size]; [a 1kb] [b 3kb]] | math sum # => · ┬ ────┬─── # => · │ ╰── only int, float, filesize, or duration input data is supported # => · ╰── input type: string # => ╰──── [[ name size ]; [ a 1kb ] [ b 3kb ]] | math sum size # => ╭──────┬────────╮ # => │ size │ 4.0 kB │ # => ╰──────┴────────╯

Both commands also fail on an empty list ( Empty input ) and on a list that mixes kinds of values, such as numbers and durations. Integers and floats mix fine.

uniq keeps the first of each group of equal values. It compares whole values, so table rows are compared as whole records. Two records with the same fields in a different order count as equal, while 1 , 1.0 and "1" are three different values:

[{ a : 1 , b : 2 } { b : 2 , a : 1 } { a : 1 , b : 3 }] | uniq # => ╭───┬───┬───╮ # => │ # │ a │ b │ # => ├───┼───┼───┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ # => │ 1 │ 1 │ 3 │ # => ╰───┴───┴───╯

The flags change what comes back:

--count ( -c ) returns a table of each distinct value and its count .

( ) returns a table of each distinct and its . --repeated ( -d ) returns only the values that appear more than once, and --unique ( -u ) only those that appear exactly once.

( ) returns only the values that appear more than once, and ( ) only those that appear exactly once. --ignore-case ( -i ) compares strings without regard to case, and keeps the first spelling it saw.

( ) compares strings without regard to case, and keeps the first spelling it saw. --keep-last ( -l ) keeps the last value of each group, in the position of the first. Without --ignore-case the values in a group are equal, so on its own the flag rarely changes the result.

[ a b a c a b ] | uniq -- count # => ╭───┬───────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ value │ count │ # => ├───┼───────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ a │ 3 │ # => │ 1 │ b │ 2 │ # => │ 2 │ c │ 1 │ # => ╰───┴───────┴───────╯ [ a b a c a b ] | uniq -- unique | to nuon # => [c] [ Hello HELLO hello ] | uniq -- ignore-case -- keep-last | to nuon # => [hello]

To compare rows by some columns only, use uniq-by . On a table from a SQLite file, a plain uniq runs as SELECT DISTINCT .

uniq-by compares rows by the columns you name and keeps the whole first row of each group. Two rows match when all the named columns are equal, compared the same way uniq compares values:

let hosts = [[ host os ]; [ web1 linux ] [ web2 linux ] [ db1 bsd ] [ web3 linux ]] $hosts | uniq-by os | to nuon # => [[host, os]; ["web1", linux], ["db1", bsd]]

It takes the same flags as uniq , applied to the named columns. --keep-last keeps the last row of each group in the place of the first, and --repeated and --unique return the rows whose values appear more than once or exactly once. With --ignore-case , string columns are compared without regard to case. With --count , the value column holds the kept row, not just the compared columns:

$hosts | uniq-by os -- keep-last | to nuon # => [[host, os]; ["web3", linux], ["db1", bsd]] $hosts | uniq-by os -- count | to nuon # => [[value, count]; [{host: "web1", os: linux}, 3], [{host: "db1", os: bsd}, 1]]

At least one column name is required. The names are plain column names, not cell paths, so a.b means a column called a.b . Every row must have every named column, or uniq-by fails with column_not_found . Fill gaps first with default . A list of plain values has no columns, so use uniq for it.

union , intersect and difference compare values the same way uniq does. A table row matches only when the whole row matches, in any field order. Values of different types never match, so [1 2] | union [1.0 2.0] keeps all four. The results have no duplicates and keep the order in which items first appear:

let old = [[ name ver ]; [ nu 1 ] [ rl 2 ]] let new = [[ name ver ]; [ nu 1 ] [ rl 3 ]] $new | difference $old # => ╭───┬──────┬─────╮ # => │ # │ name │ ver │ # => ├───┼──────┼─────┤ # => │ 0 │ rl │ 3 │ # => ╰───┴──────┴─────╯

These return a list of lists. For a table, each inner list is itself a table.

chunks n splits its input into groups of n items. The last group is shorter when the input doesn't divide evenly. For a binary value or a byte stream, the groups are binary values of n bytes, and n can be a filesize such as 8kib . A filesize with any other input is an error, and so is a size of zero or less:

[ 1 2 3 4 5 ] | chunks 2 | to nuon # => [[1, 2], [3, 4], [5]] 0x [ 01 02 03 04 05 ] | chunks 2b | to nuon # => [0x[0102], 0x[0304], 0x[05]]

combinations k returns every way to choose k items, keeping their input order. If k is larger than the input, there are none, and the result is an empty list.

permutations returns every ordering. An empty list has no permutations. Items are treated as distinct by position, so a list with repeated items gives repeated permutations; pipe the result through uniq to remove them:

[ a a b ] | permutations | each { str join } | to nuon # => [aab, aab, baa, aba, aba, baa]

These also split a list or table into a list of lists, but by content or by a sliding position instead of a fixed size. All three read a stream lazily, so they work on long or endless input when you take only the first groups.

chunk-by runs a closure or row condition on each item and starts a new group whenever the result differs from the previous item's result. Only neighbors are grouped, so equal results that are apart end up in separate groups. That is the difference from group-by , which collects every item with the same key into one group, whatever its position, and returns a record:

[ 3 5 2 8 6 1 ] | chunk-by {| x | $x mod 2 } | to nuon # => [[3, 5], [2, 8, 6], [1]] [ a a b a ] | chunk-by $it | to nuon # => [[a, a], [b], [a]]

The result can be any value, not only a bool . It suits runs in ordered data, such as consecutive log lines with the same level:

[[ time level ]; [ 1 info ] [ 2 info ] [ 3 error ] [ 4 info ]] | chunk-by {| r | $r.level } | each { { level : $in.0.level , count : ( $in | length )} } | to nuon # => [[level, count]; [info, 2], [error, 1], [info, 1]]

The input can be a list, a table or a range. Empty input gives an empty list.

When some items may lack the column, use an optional cell path such as $r.level? . Those items get null as their result, so neighbors without the column form one group.

split list splits a list at separator items, the way split row splits a string. The separator can be:

a value. An item is a separator when it equals the value, so 2 also matches 2.0 .

also matches . a regular expression, with --regex ( -r ). Items are converted to strings to test them. Items that can't be converted, such as records, never match.

( ). Items are converted to strings to test them. Items that can't be converted, such as records, never match. a closure. An item is a separator when the closure returns true . Any other result counts as false .

--split chooses what happens to each separator. on , the default, drops it. before starts the next group with it, and after ends the current group with it. Any other word is an error:

"# One

text

# Two

more" | lines | split list -- regex "^#" -- split before | to nuon # => [[], ["# One", text], ["# Two", more]]

Groups can be empty. A separator at the start gives an empty first group, as above, two separators in a row give an empty group between them, and a separator at the end gives an empty last group with on or after . Empty input gives a list that holds one empty list. Remove empty groups with where ($it | is-not-empty) , or skip 1 when you know the input starts with a separator:

[ a b "" c "" "" d ] | split list "" | to nuon # => [[a, b], [c], [], [d]]

window n returns overlapping groups of n items: the first n , then the same group moved one item along, and so on. It is useful for moving averages and for comparing each item with its neighbors:

[ 1 2 3 4 5 ] | window 3 | each { math avg } | to nuon # => [2.0, 3.0, 4.0]

--stride ( -s ) sets how many items the window moves each time. With a stride equal to the size, the groups don't overlap, and with a larger stride, the items between groups are skipped.

Without --remainder , a group with fewer than n items is dropped, so input shorter than n gives an empty list. With --remainder ( -r ), the shorter groups at the end are kept. With overlapping windows, that is every shrinking group up to the last item:

[ 1 2 3 4 5 ] | window 3 -- remainder | to nuon # => [[1, 2, 3], [2, 3, 4], [3, 4, 5], [4, 5], [5]] [ 1 2 3 4 5 ] | window 2 -- stride 2 -- remainder | to nuon # => [[1, 2], [3, 4], [5]]