for runs a block once for each item of a list, table, range or stream, with the item bound to a loop variable.

See also: for command help and Control Flow - for in the Book.

A record is a single value, so the loop runs once with the whole record. To loop over its fields, turn it into a table with transpose , or use items instead of for : for x in { name : nu , version: 117 } { print ( $x | describe ) } # => record<name: string, version: int> let config = { name : nu , version: 117 } for entry in ( $config | transpose key value ) { print $"( $entry.key ) = ( $entry.value )" } # => name = nu # => version = 117

A string, a number or binary data also runs the block once. null runs it zero times, so a value that may be missing needs no special case: for x in 42 { print $x }; for x in null { print "never runs" } # => 42

for takes the items of a stream one at a time, as they are produced. The block finishes with each item before the next one is produced: for x in ( 1 .. 3 | each {| i | print $"producing ( $i )" ; $i }) { print $"got ( $x )" } # => producing 1 # => got 1 # => producing 2 # => got 2 # => producing 3 # => got 3 A range is not turned into a list first either, so a range without an end, such as 1.. , works when the block leaves with break : for x in 1 .. { if $x > 3 { break } print $x } # => 1 # => 2 # => 3

The output of an external command is a byte stream, not a list. Split it with lines to loop over its lines. Without lines , the output goes straight to the terminal and the block doesn't run: for line in (^ printf "a

b

" | lines ) { print $"line: ( $line )" } # => line: a # => line: b

To get the index of each item as well, loop over the output of enumerate : for item in ([ a b ] | enumerate ) { print $"( $item.index ): ( $item.item )" } # => 0: a # => 1: b