External argument
|Description:
|A parameter that reads its argument the way an external command's argument is read
|Annotation:
external_arg
|Literal syntax:
|None
|Casts:
|N/A
|See also:
|Custom Commands - Parameter types in the Book
Additional Language Notes
Like
path,
external_argis a "syntax shape" rather than a full type. It is meant for custom command parameters, where it changes how the argument is parsed:
- A bare word keeps the exact text you typed.
0001,
5and
truearen't turned into an int or a bool. The value is a
globholding that text, so when you pass it on to an external command, a pattern such as
*.mdor a leading
~is expanded there.
- A quoted string stays a
string, and isn't expanded.
- A variable, subexpression or list literal keeps its own value and type.
def show [x: external_arg] { [$x ($x | describe)] | to nuon } show 0001 # => ["0001", glob] show "a b" # => ["a b", string] show (1 + 1) # => [2, int]
An untyped parameter parses the same bare word as a number, so
show-any 0001with
def show-any [x] { ... }receives the int
1.
- A bare word keeps the exact text you typed.
It is mainly useful for commands that hand their arguments to an external program, such as the
maincommand of a script called from another shell, or a wrapper with a rest parameter. In a directory that holds
README.md:
def run-echo [...args: external_arg] { ^echo ...$args } run-echo 0001 *.md "*.md" # => 0001 README.md *.md
Here the bare
*.mdmatched
README.md, while the quoted
"*.md"was passed as written. The untyped rest parameter of a
def --wrappedcommand reads bare words the same way, so
0001keeps its text and a bare
*.mdis expanded when it reaches the external command. In that rest list, a bare word without glob characters is a
string, not a
glob, and a leading
~or
...in it is already expanded, so
~/xarrives as
/home/me/x(see Rest Parameters with Wrapped External Commands).
On a variable,
external_argdoesn't change how the value is parsed. It accepts any value, as
anydoes, so a variable annotated this way behaves like an unannotated one:
let e: external_arg = 0001 $e | describe # => int