Like path , external_arg is a "syntax shape" rather than a full type. It is meant for custom command parameters, where it changes how the argument is parsed: A bare word keeps the exact text you typed. 0001 , 5 and true aren't turned into an int or a bool. The value is a glob holding that text, so when you pass it on to an external command, a pattern such as *.md or a leading ~ is expanded there.

, and aren't turned into an int or a bool. The value is a holding that text, so when you pass it on to an external command, a pattern such as or a leading is expanded there. A quoted string stays a string , and isn't expanded.

, and isn't expanded. A variable, subexpression or list literal keeps its own value and type. def show [ x : external_arg ] { [ $x ( $x | describe )] | to nuon } show 0001 # => ["0001", glob] show "a b" # => ["a b", string] show ( 1 + 1 ) # => [2, int] An untyped parameter parses the same bare word as a number, so show-any 0001 with def show-any [x] { ... } receives the int 1 .

It is mainly useful for commands that hand their arguments to an external program, such as the main command of a script called from another shell, or a wrapper with a rest parameter. In a directory that holds README.md : def run-echo [ ... args : external_arg ] { ^ echo ... $args } run-echo 0001 *.md "*.md" # => 0001 README.md *.md Here the bare *.md matched README.md , while the quoted "*.md" was passed as written. The untyped rest parameter of a def --wrapped command reads bare words the same way, so 0001 keeps its text and a bare *.md is expanded when it reaches the external command. In that rest list, a bare word without glob characters is a string , not a glob , and a leading ~ or ... in it is already expanded, so ~/x arrives as /home/me/x (see Rest Parameters with Wrapped External Commands).