from for formats
Parse a string or binary data into structured data.
Signature
> from {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Notes
You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
from csv
|Parse text as .csv and create table.
|built-in
from eml
|Parse text as .eml and create record.
|plugin
from ics
|Parse text as .ics and create table.
|plugin
from ini
|Parse text as .ini and create table.
|plugin
from json
|Convert from json to structured data.
|built-in
from msgpack
|Convert MessagePack data into Nu values.
|built-in
from msgpackz
|Convert brotli-compressed MessagePack data into Nu values.
|built-in
from nuon
|Convert from nuon to structured data.
|built-in
from ods
|Parse OpenDocument Spreadsheet(.ods) data and create table.
|built-in
from plist
|Convert plist to Nushell values
|plugin
from ssv
|Parse text as space-separated values and create a table. The default minimum number of spaces counted as a separator is 2.
|built-in
from toml
|Parse text as .toml and create record.
|built-in
from tsv
|Parse text as .tsv and create table.
|built-in
from url
|Parse url-encoded string as a record.
|built-in
from vcf
|Parse text as .vcf and create table.
|plugin
from xlsx
|Parse binary Excel(.xlsx) data and create table.
|built-in
from xml
|Parse text as .xml and create record.
|built-in
from yaml
|Parse text as .yaml/.yml and create table.
|built-in
from yml
|Parse text as .yaml/.yml and create table.
|built-in