from for formats

Parse a string or binary data into structured data.

Signature

> from {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingstring

Notes

You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
from csvParse text as .csv and create table.built-in
from emlParse text as .eml and create record.plugin
from icsParse text as .ics and create table.plugin
from iniParse text as .ini and create table.plugin
from jsonConvert from json to structured data.built-in
from msgpackConvert MessagePack data into Nu values.built-in
from msgpackzConvert brotli-compressed MessagePack data into Nu values.built-in
from nuonConvert from nuon to structured data.built-in
from odsParse OpenDocument Spreadsheet(.ods) data and create table.built-in
from plistConvert plist to Nushell valuesplugin
from ssvParse text as space-separated values and create a table. The default minimum number of spaces counted as a separator is 2.built-in
from tomlParse text as .toml and create record.built-in
from tsvParse text as .tsv and create table.built-in
from urlParse url-encoded string as a record.built-in
from vcfParse text as .vcf and create table.plugin
from xlsxParse binary Excel(.xlsx) data and create table.built-in
from xmlParse text as .xml and create record.built-in
from yamlParse text as .yaml/.yml and create table.built-in
from ymlParse text as .yaml/.yml and create table.built-in