matrix for filters

Various commands for working with matrices.

Signature

> matrix {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingstring

Notes

You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
matrix addAdd a matrix or scalar to a matrix.built-in
matrix get-colExtract a column from a 2D matrix.built-in
matrix get-rowExtract a row from a matrix.built-in
matrix identityCreate an identity matrix of the given size.built-in
matrix into-nuConvert a matrix to a nushell table (list of lists by default).built-in
matrix mapApply a closure to each element of a matrix and return a new matrix.built-in
matrix maxFind the maximum value in a matrix, or max along an axis.built-in
matrix meanCompute the mean of all elements in a matrix.built-in
matrix multiplyMultiply two matrices using dot product.built-in
matrix reduceReduce all elements of a matrix to a single value.built-in
matrix reshapeChange the dimensions of a matrix.built-in
matrix scaleMultiply all elements of a matrix by a scalar.built-in
matrix set-colReplace a column in a 2D matrix.built-in
matrix set-rowReplace a row in a matrix.built-in
matrix subtractSubtract a matrix or scalar from a matrix.built-in
matrix sumSum all elements of a matrix, or sum along an axis.built-in
matrix transposeTranspose a matrix (swap rows and columns). For n-dimensional arrays, reverses all axes.built-in
matrix zerosCreate a matrix filled with zeros.built-in