matrix for filters
Various commands for working with matrices.
Signature
> matrix {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Notes
You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
matrix add
|Add a matrix or scalar to a matrix.
|built-in
matrix get-col
|Extract a column from a 2D matrix.
|built-in
matrix get-row
|Extract a row from a matrix.
|built-in
matrix identity
|Create an identity matrix of the given size.
|built-in
matrix into-nu
|Convert a matrix to a nushell table (list of lists by default).
|built-in
matrix map
|Apply a closure to each element of a matrix and return a new matrix.
|built-in
matrix max
|Find the maximum value in a matrix, or max along an axis.
|built-in
matrix mean
|Compute the mean of all elements in a matrix.
|built-in
matrix multiply
|Multiply two matrices using dot product.
|built-in
matrix reduce
|Reduce all elements of a matrix to a single value.
|built-in
matrix reshape
|Change the dimensions of a matrix.
|built-in
matrix scale
|Multiply all elements of a matrix by a scalar.
|built-in
matrix set-col
|Replace a column in a 2D matrix.
|built-in
matrix set-row
|Replace a row in a matrix.
|built-in
matrix subtract
|Subtract a matrix or scalar from a matrix.
|built-in
matrix sum
|Sum all elements of a matrix, or sum along an axis.
|built-in
matrix transpose
|Transpose a matrix (swap rows and columns). For n-dimensional arrays, reverses all axes.
|built-in
matrix zeros
|Create a matrix filled with zeros.
|built-in