matrix for filters

matrix add Add a matrix or scalar to a matrix. built-in

matrix get-col Extract a column from a 2D matrix. built-in

matrix get-row Extract a row from a matrix. built-in

matrix identity Create an identity matrix of the given size. built-in

matrix into-nu Convert a matrix to a nushell table (list of lists by default). built-in

matrix map Apply a closure to each element of a matrix and return a new matrix. built-in

matrix max Find the maximum value in a matrix, or max along an axis. built-in

matrix mean Compute the mean of all elements in a matrix. built-in

matrix multiply Multiply two matrices using dot product. built-in

matrix reduce Reduce all elements of a matrix to a single value. built-in

matrix reshape Change the dimensions of a matrix. built-in

matrix scale Multiply all elements of a matrix by a scalar. built-in

matrix set-col Replace a column in a 2D matrix. built-in

matrix set-row Replace a row in a matrix. built-in

matrix subtract Subtract a matrix or scalar from a matrix. built-in

matrix sum Sum all elements of a matrix, or sum along an axis. built-in

matrix transpose Transpose a matrix (swap rows and columns). For n-dimensional arrays, reverses all axes. built-in