Running System (External) Commands
Nu provides a set of commands that you can use across different operating systems ("internal" commands) and having this consistency is helpful when creating cross-platform code. Sometimes, though, you want to run an external command that has the same name as an internal Nu command. To run the external
ls or
date command, for example, preface it with the caret (^) sigil. Prefacing with the caret calls the external command found in the user's
PATH (e.g.
/bin/ls) instead of Nu's internal
ls command).
Nu internal command:
ls
External command (typically
/usr/bin/ls):
^ls
Note
On Windows,
ls is a PowerShell alias by default, so
^ls will not find a matching system command.
Additional Windows Notes
When running an external command on Windows, Nushell forwards some
CMD.EXE internal commands to cmd instead of attempting to run external commands. Coming from CMD.EXE contains a list of these commands and describes the behavior in more detail.