Running System (External) Commands

Nu provides a set of commands that you can use across different operating systems ("internal" commands) and having this consistency is helpful when creating cross-platform code. Sometimes, though, you want to run an external command that has the same name as an internal Nu command. To run the external ls or date command, for example, preface it with the caret (^) sigil. Prefacing with the caret calls the external command found in the user's PATH (e.g. /bin/ls ) instead of Nu's internal ls command).

Nu internal command:

ls

External command (typically /usr/bin/ls ):

^ ls

Note On Windows, ls is a PowerShell alias by default, so ^ls will not find a matching system command.