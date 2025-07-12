Special Variables
Nushell makes available and uses a number of special variables and constants. Many of these are mentioned or documented in other places in this Book, but this page should include all variables for reference.
$nu
The
$nu constant is a record containing several useful values:
default-config-dir: The directory where the configuration files are stored and read.
config-path: The path of the main Nushell config file, normally
config.nuin the config directory.
env-path: The optional environment config file, normally
env.nuin the config directory.
history-path: The text or SQLite file storing the command history.
loginshell-path: The optional config file which runs for login shells, normally
login.nuin the config directory.
plugin-path: The plugin registry file, normally
plugin.msgpackzin the config directory.
home-path: The user's home directory which can be accessed using the shorthand
~.
data-dir: The data directory for Nushell, which includes the
./vendor/autoloaddirectories loaded at startup and other user data.
cache-dir: A directory for non-essential (cached) data.
vendor-autoload-dirs: A list of directories where third-party applications should install configuration files that will be auto-loaded during startup.
user-autoload-dirs: A list of directories where the user may create additional configuration files which will be auto-loaded during startup.
temp-path: A path for temporary files that should be writeable by the user.
pid: The PID of the currently running Nushell process.
os-info: Information about the host operating system.
startup-time: The amount of time (in duration) that it took for Nushell to start and process all configuration files.
is-interactive: A boolean indicating whether Nushell was started as an interactive shell (
true) or is running a script or command-string. For example:
$nu.is-interactive # => true nu -c "$nu.is-interactive" # => false # Force interactive with --interactive (-i) nu -i -c "$nu.is-interactive" # => true
Note: When started as an interactive shell, startup config files are processed. When started as a non-interactive shell, no config files are read unless explicitly called via flag.
is-login: Indicates whether or not Nushell was started as a login shell.
history-enabled: History may be disabled via
nu --no-history, in which case this constant will be
false.
current-exe: The full path to the currently-running
nubinary. Can be combined with
path dirname(which is constant) to determine the directory where the binary is located.
$env
$env is a special mutable variable containing the current environment variables. As with any process, the initial environment is inherited from the parent process which started
nu.
There are also several environment variables that Nushell uses for specific purposes:
$env.CMD_DURATION_MS
The amount of time in milliseconds that the previous command took to run.
$env.config
$env.config is the main configuration record used in Nushell. Settings are documented in
config nu --doc.
$env.CURRENT_FILE
Inside a script, module, or sourced-file, this variable holds the fully-qualified filename. Note that this information is also available as a constant through the
path self command.
$env.ENV_CONVERSIONS
Allows users to specify how to convert certain environment variables to Nushell types. See ENV_CONVERSIONS.
$env.FILE_PWD
Inside a script, module, or sourced-file, this variable holds the fully qualified name of the directory in which the file resides. Note that this value is also available as a constant through:
path self | path dirname
$env.LAST_EXIT_CODE
The exit code of the last command, usually used for external commands — Equivalent to
$? from POSIX. Note that this information is also made available to the
catch block in a
try expression for external commands. For instance:
^ls file-that-does-not-exist e> /dev/null
$env.LAST_EXIT_CODE
# => 2
# or
try {
^ls file-that-does-not-exist e> /dev/null
} catch {|e|
print $e.exit_code
}
# => 2
$env.NU_LIB_DIRS
A list of directories which will be searched when using the
source,
use, or
overlay use commands. See also:
- The
$NU_LIB_DIRSconstant below
- Module Path
- Configuration -
$NU_LIB_DIRS
$env.NU_LOG_LEVEL
The standard library offers logging in
std/log. The
NU_LOG_LEVEL environment variable is used to define the log level being used for custom commands, modules, and scripts.
nu -c '1 | print; use std/log; log debug 1111; 9 | print'
# => 1
# => 9
nu -c '1 | print; use std/log; NU_LOG_LEVEL=debug log debug 1111; 9 | print'
# => 1
# => 2025-07-12T21:27:30.080|DBG|1111
# => 9
nu -c '1 | print; use std/log; $env.NU_LOG_LEVEL = "debug"; log debug 1111; 9 | print'
# => 1
# => 2025-07-12T21:27:57.888|DBG|1111
# => 9
Note that
$env.NU_LOG_LEVEL is different from
nu --log-level, which sets the log level for built-in native Rust Nushell commands. It does not influence the
std/log logging used in custom commands and scripts.
nu --log-level 'debug' -c '1 | print; use std/log; log debug 1111; 9 | print'
# => … a lot more log messages, with references to the Nushell command Rust source files
# and without our own `log debug` message
# => 1
# => 9
# => …
$env.NU_PLUGIN_DIRS
A list of directories which will be searched when registering plugins with
plugin add. See also:
$env.NU_VERSION
The current Nushell version. The same as
(version).version, but, as an environment variable, it is exported to and can be read by child processes.
$env.PATH
The search path for executing other applications. It is initially inherited from the parent process as a string, but converted to a Nushell
list at startup for easy access.
It is converted back to a string before running a child-process.
$env.PROCESS_PATH
When executing a script, this variable represents the name and relative path of the script. Unlike the two variables above, it is not present when sourcing a file or importing a module.
Note: Also unlike the two variables above, the exact path (including symlinks) that was used to invoke the file is returned.
$env.PROMPT_* and
$env.TRANSIENT_PROMPT_*
A number of variables are available for configuring the Nushell prompt that appears on each commandline. See also:
- Configuration - Prompt Configuration
config nu --doc
$env.SHLVL
SHLVL is incremented by most shells when entering a new subshell. It can be used to determine the number of nested shells. For instance, if
$env.SHLVL == 2 then typing
exit should return you to a parent shell.
$env.XDG_CONFIG_HOME
Can be used to optionally override the
$nu.default-config-dir location. See Configuration - Startup Variables.
$env.XDG_DATA_DIR
Can be used to optionally override the
$nu.data-dir location. See Configuration - Startup Variables.
$in
The
$in variable represents the pipeline input into an expression. See Pipelines - The Special
$in Variable.
$it
$it is a special variable that is only available in a
where "row condition" — a convenient shorthand which simplifies field access. See
help where or where for more information.
$NU_LIB_DIRS
A constant version of
$env.NU_LIB_DIRS - a list of directories which will be searched when using the
source,
use, or
overlay use commands. See also:
$NU_PLUGIN_DIRS
A constant version of
$env.NU_PLUGIN_DIRS - a list of directories which will be searched when registering plugins with
plugin add. See also: