Nushell makes available and uses a number of special variables and constants. Many of these are mentioned or documented in other places in this Book, but this page should include all variables for reference.

The $nu constant is a record containing several useful values:

default-config-dir : The directory where the configuration files are stored and read.

config-path : The path of the main Nushell config file, normally config.nu in the config directory.

env-path : The optional environment config file, normally env.nu in the config directory.

history-path : The text or SQLite file storing the command history.

loginshell-path : The optional config file which runs for login shells, normally login.nu in the config directory.

plugin-path : The plugin registry file, normally plugin.msgpackz in the config directory.

home-path : The user's home directory which can be accessed using the shorthand ~ .

data-dir : The data directory for Nushell, which includes the ./vendor/autoload directories loaded at startup and other user data.

cache-dir : A directory for non-essential (cached) data.

vendor-autoload-dirs : A list of directories where third-party applications should install configuration files that will be auto-loaded during startup.

user-autoload-dirs : A list of directories where the user may create additional configuration files which will be auto-loaded during startup.

temp-path : A path for temporary files that should be writeable by the user.

pid : The PID of the currently running Nushell process.

os-info : Information about the host operating system.

startup-time : The amount of time (in duration) that it took for Nushell to start and process all configuration files.

is-interactive : A boolean indicating whether Nushell was started as an interactive shell ( true ) or is running a script or command-string. For example: $nu .is-interactive # => true nu - c "$nu.is-interactive" # => false # Force interactive with --interactive (-i) nu - i - c "$nu.is-interactive" # => true Note: When started as an interactive shell, startup config files are processed. When started as a non-interactive shell, no config files are read unless explicitly called via flag.

is-login : Indicates whether or not Nushell was started as a login shell.

history-enabled : History may be disabled via nu --no-history , in which case this constant will be false .

current-exe : The full path to the currently-running nu binary. Can be combined with path dirname (which is constant) to determine the directory where the binary is located.

$env is a special mutable variable containing the current environment variables. As with any process, the initial environment is inherited from the parent process which started nu .

There are also several environment variables that Nushell uses for specific purposes:

The amount of time in milliseconds that the previous command took to run.

$env.config is the main configuration record used in Nushell. Settings are documented in config nu --doc .

Inside a script, module, or sourced-file, this variable holds the fully-qualified filename. Note that this information is also available as a constant through the path self command.

Allows users to specify how to convert certain environment variables to Nushell types. See ENV_CONVERSIONS.

Inside a script, module, or sourced-file, this variable holds the fully qualified name of the directory in which the file resides. Note that this value is also available as a constant through:

path self | path dirname

The exit code of the last command, usually used for external commands — Equivalent to $? from POSIX. Note that this information is also made available to the catch block in a try expression for external commands. For instance:

^ ls file-that-does-not-exist e> /dev/null $env .LAST_EXIT_CODE # => 2 # or try { ^ ls file-that-does-not-exist e> /dev/null } catch {| e | print $e.exit_code } # => 2

A list of directories which will be searched when using the source , use , or overlay use commands. See also:

The standard library offers logging in std/log . The NU_LOG_LEVEL environment variable is used to define the log level being used for custom commands, modules, and scripts.

nu - c '1 | print; use std/log; log debug 1111; 9 | print' # => 1 # => 9 nu - c '1 | print; use std/log; NU_LOG_LEVEL=debug log debug 1111; 9 | print' # => 1 # => 2025-07-12T21:27:30.080|DBG|1111 # => 9 nu - c '1 | print; use std/log; $env.NU_LOG_LEVEL = "debug"; log debug 1111; 9 | print' # => 1 # => 2025-07-12T21:27:57.888|DBG|1111 # => 9

Note that $env.NU_LOG_LEVEL is different from nu --log-level , which sets the log level for built-in native Rust Nushell commands. It does not influence the std/log logging used in custom commands and scripts.

nu -- log-level 'debug' - c '1 | print; use std/log; log debug 1111; 9 | print' # => … a lot more log messages, with references to the Nushell command Rust source files # and without our own `log debug` message # => 1 # => 9 # => …

A list of directories which will be searched when registering plugins with plugin add . See also:

The current Nushell version. The same as (version).version , but, as an environment variable, it is exported to and can be read by child processes.

The search path for executing other applications. It is initially inherited from the parent process as a string, but converted to a Nushell list at startup for easy access.

It is converted back to a string before running a child-process.

When executing a script, this variable represents the name and relative path of the script. Unlike the two variables above, it is not present when sourcing a file or importing a module.

Note: Also unlike the two variables above, the exact path (including symlinks) that was used to invoke the file is returned.

A number of variables are available for configuring the Nushell prompt that appears on each commandline. See also:

Configuration - Prompt Configuration

config nu --doc

SHLVL is incremented by most shells when entering a new subshell. It can be used to determine the number of nested shells. For instance, if $env.SHLVL == 2 then typing exit should return you to a parent shell.

Can be used to optionally override the $nu.default-config-dir location. See Configuration - Startup Variables.

Can be used to optionally override the $nu.data-dir location. See Configuration - Startup Variables.

The $in variable represents the pipeline input into an expression. See Pipelines - The Special $in Variable.

$it is a special variable that is only available in a where "row condition" — a convenient shorthand which simplifies field access. See help where or where for more information.

A constant version of $env.NU_LIB_DIRS - a list of directories which will be searched when using the source , use , or overlay use commands. See also: