Directory Stack
Like some other shells, Nushell provides a Directory Stack feature for easily switching between multiple directories. In Nushell, this feature is part of the Standard Library and can be accessed in several ways.
Note
In Nushell, the "stack" is represented as a
list, but the overall functionality is similar to that of other shells.
dirs Module and Commands
To use the
dirs command and its subcommands, first import the module using:
use std/dirs
Tips
To make the feature available whenever you start Nushell, add the above command to your startup configuration.
This makes several new commands available:
|Command
|Description
dirs
|Lists the directories on the stack
dirs add
|Adds one or more directories to the list. The first directory listed becomes the new active directory. Similar to the
pushd command in some other shells.
dirs drop
|Drops the current directory from the list. The previous directory in the list becomes the new active directory. Similar to the
popd command in some other shells.
dirs goto
|Jumps to directory by using its index in the list
dirs next
|Makes the next directory on the list the active directory. If the current active directory is the last in the list, then cycle to the start of the list.
dirs prev
|Makes the previous directory on the list the active directory. If the current active directory is the first in the list, then cycle to the end of the list.
When we start using
dirs, there is only one directory in the list, the active one. You can, as always, change this directory using the
cd command.
cd ~
use std/dirs
dirs
# => ╭───┬────────┬─────────────────────────────────╮
# => │ # │ active │ path │
# => ├───┼────────┼─────────────────────────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ true │ /home/myuser │
# => ╰───┴────────┴─────────────────────────────────╯
cd ~/src/repo/nushell
dirs
# => ╭───┬────────┬─────────────────────────────────╮
# => │ # │ active │ path │
# => ├───┼────────┼─────────────────────────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ true │ /home/myuser/repo/nushell │
# => ╰───┴────────┴─────────────────────────────────╯
Notice that
cd only changes the Active directory.
To add the current directory to the list, change to a new active directory using the
dirs add command:
dirs add ../reedline
dirs
# => ╭───┬────────┬──────────────────────────────────╮
# => │ # │ active │ path │
# => ├───┼────────┼──────────────────────────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ false │ /home/myuser/src/repo/nushell │
# => │ 1 │ true │ /home/myuser/src/repo/reedline │
# => ╰───┴────────┴──────────────────────────────────╯
Let's go ahead and add a few more commonly used directories to the list:
dirs add ../nu_scripts
dirs add ~
dirs
# => ╭───┬────────┬────────────────────────────────────╮
# => │ # │ active │ path │
# => ├───┼────────┼────────────────────────────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ false │ /home/myuser/src/repo/nushell │
# => │ 1 │ false │ /home/myuser/src/repo/reedline │
# => │ 2 │ false │ /home/myuser/src/repo/nu_scripts │
# => │ 3 │ true │ /home/myuser │
# => ╰───┴────────┴────────────────────────────────────╯
We can now switch between them easily using
dirs next,
dirs prev or
dirs goto:
dirs next
# Active was 3, is now 0
pwd
# => /home/myuser/src/repo/nushell
dirs goto 2
# => /home/myuser/src/repo/nu_scripts
When you have finished your work in a directory, you can drop it from the list using:
dirs drop
dirs
# => ╭───┬────────┬──────────────────────────────────╮
# => │ # │ active │ path │
# => ├───┼────────┼──────────────────────────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ false │ /home/myuser/src/repo/nushell │
# => │ 1 │ true │ /home/myuser/src/repo/reedline │
# => │ 2 │ false │ /home/myuser │
# => ╰───┴────────┴──────────────────────────────────╯
When we drop
nu_scripts from the list, the previous directory (
reedline) becomes active.
shells Aliases
Some users may prefer to think of this feature as multiple "shells within shells", where each has its own directory.
The Standard Library provides a set of aliases that can be used in place of the
dirs commands above.
Import them using:
use std/dirs shells-aliases *
The built-in aliases are:
|Alias
|Description
shells
|in place of
dirs to list current "shells"/directories.
enter
|in place of
dirs add to enter a new "shell"/dir.
dexit
|in place of
dirs drop to exit a "shell"/dir.
g
|as an alias for
dirs goto.
n
|for
dirs next
p
|for
dirs prev
Of course, you can also define your own aliases if desired.