Like some other shells, Nushell provides a Directory Stack feature for easily switching between multiple directories. In Nushell, this feature is part of the Standard Library and can be accessed in several ways.

Note In Nushell, the "stack" is represented as a list , but the overall functionality is similar to that of other shells.

To use the dirs command and its subcommands, first import the module using:

use std/ dirs

Tips To make the feature available whenever you start Nushell, add the above command to your startup configuration.

This makes several new commands available:

Command Description dirs Lists the directories on the stack dirs add Adds one or more directories to the list. The first directory listed becomes the new active directory. Similar to the pushd command in some other shells. dirs drop Drops the current directory from the list. The previous directory in the list becomes the new active directory. Similar to the popd command in some other shells. dirs goto Jumps to directory by using its index in the list dirs next Makes the next directory on the list the active directory. If the current active directory is the last in the list, then cycle to the start of the list. dirs prev Makes the previous directory on the list the active directory. If the current active directory is the first in the list, then cycle to the end of the list.

When we start using dirs , there is only one directory in the list, the active one. You can, as always, change this directory using the cd command.

cd ~ use std/ dirs dirs # => ╭───┬────────┬─────────────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ active │ path │ # => ├───┼────────┼─────────────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ true │ /home/myuser │ # => ╰───┴────────┴─────────────────────────────────╯ cd ~/src/repo/nushell dirs # => ╭───┬────────┬─────────────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ active │ path │ # => ├───┼────────┼─────────────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ true │ /home/myuser/repo/nushell │ # => ╰───┴────────┴─────────────────────────────────╯

Notice that cd only changes the Active directory.

To add the current directory to the list, change to a new active directory using the dirs add command:

dirs add .. /reedline dirs # => ╭───┬────────┬──────────────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ active │ path │ # => ├───┼────────┼──────────────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ false │ /home/myuser/src/repo/nushell │ # => │ 1 │ true │ /home/myuser/src/repo/reedline │ # => ╰───┴────────┴──────────────────────────────────╯

Let's go ahead and add a few more commonly used directories to the list:

dirs add .. /nu_scripts dirs add ~ dirs # => ╭───┬────────┬────────────────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ active │ path │ # => ├───┼────────┼────────────────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ false │ /home/myuser/src/repo/nushell │ # => │ 1 │ false │ /home/myuser/src/repo/reedline │ # => │ 2 │ false │ /home/myuser/src/repo/nu_scripts │ # => │ 3 │ true │ /home/myuser │ # => ╰───┴────────┴────────────────────────────────────╯

We can now switch between them easily using dirs next , dirs prev or dirs goto :

dirs next # Active was 3, is now 0 pwd # => /home/myuser/src/repo/nushell dirs goto 2 # => /home/myuser/src/repo/nu_scripts

When you have finished your work in a directory, you can drop it from the list using:

dirs drop dirs # => ╭───┬────────┬──────────────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ active │ path │ # => ├───┼────────┼──────────────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ false │ /home/myuser/src/repo/nushell │ # => │ 1 │ true │ /home/myuser/src/repo/reedline │ # => │ 2 │ false │ /home/myuser │ # => ╰───┴────────┴──────────────────────────────────╯

When we drop nu_scripts from the list, the previous directory ( reedline ) becomes active.

Some users may prefer to think of this feature as multiple "shells within shells", where each has its own directory.

The Standard Library provides a set of aliases that can be used in place of the dirs commands above.

Import them using:

use std/ dirs shells-aliases *

The built-in aliases are:

Alias Description shells in place of dirs to list current "shells"/directories. enter in place of dirs add to enter a new "shell"/dir. dexit in place of dirs drop to exit a "shell"/dir. g as an alias for dirs goto . n for dirs next p for dirs prev

Of course, you can also define your own aliases if desired.