Using Modules
Overview
End-users can add new functionality to Nushell by using ("importing") modules written by others.
To import a module and its definitions, we call the
use command:
use <path/to/module> <members...>
For example:
use std/log
log info "Hello, Modules"
Tips
The example above uses the Standard Library, a collection of modules built-in to Nushell. Because it is readily available to all Nushell users, we'll also use it for several of the examples below.
Installing Modules
Installing a module is simply a matter of placing its files in a directory. This might be done via
git clone (or other version control system), a package manager such as
nupm, or manually. The module's documentation should provide recommendations.
Importing Modules
Anything after the
use keyword forms an import pattern which controls how the definitions are imported.
Notice above that
use has two arguments:
- A path to the module
- (Optional) The definitions to import
The module's documentation will usually tell you the recommended way to import it. However, it can still be useful to understand the options available:
Module Path
The path to the module can be:
An absolute path to a directory containing a
mod.nufile:
Example
use ~/nushell/modules/nupm
Note that the module name (i.e., its directory) can end in a
/(or
\on Windows), but as with most commands that take paths (e.g.,
cd), this is completely optional.
A relative path to a directory containing a
mod.nufile:
Example
# cd then use the mod.nu in the relative nupm directory cd ~/nushell/modules use nupm # or use nupm/
Note that the module name (its directory) can end in a
/(or
\on Windows), but as with most commands that take a paths (e.g.,
cd), this is completely optional.
Important! Importing modules from
$env.NU_LIB_DIRS
When importing a module via a relative path, Nushell first searches from the current directory. If a matching module is not found at that location, Nushell then searches each directory in the
$env.NU_LIB_DIRSlist.
This allows you to install modules to a location that is easily accessible via a relative path regardless of the current directory.
An absolute or relative path to a Nushell module file. As above, Nushell will search the
$env.NU_LIB_DIRSfor a matching relative path.
Example
use ~/nushell/modules/std-rfc/bulk-rename.nu # Or cd ~/nushell/modules use std-rfc/bulk-rename.nu
A virtual directory:
Example
The standard library modules mentioned above are stored in a virtual filesystem with a
stddirectory. Consider this an alternate form of the "absolute path" examples above.
use std/assert assert equal 'string1' "string1"
Less commonly, the name of a module already created with the
modulecommand. While it is possible to use this command to create a module at the commandline, this isn't common or useful. Instead, this form is primarily used by module authors to define a submodule. See Creating Modules - Submodules.
Module Definitions
The second argument to the
use command is an optional list of the definitions to import. Again, the module documentation should provide recommendations. For example, the Standard Library Chapter covers the recommended imports for each submodule.
Of course, you always have the option to choose a form that works best for your use-case.
Import an entire module/submodule as a command with subcommands
In an earlier example above, we imported the
std/logmodule without specifying the definitions:
use std/log log info "Hello, std/log Module"
Notice that this imports the
logsubmodule with all of its subcommands (e.g.,
log info,
log error, etc.) into the current scope.
Compare the above to the next version, where the command becomes
std log info:
use std std log info "Hello, std Module"
Import all of the definitions from a module
Alternatively, you can import the definitions themselves into the current scope. For example:
use std/formats * ls | to jsonl
Notice how the
to jsonlcommand is placed directly in the current scope, rather than being a subcommand of
formats.
Import one or more definitions from a module
Nushell can also selectively import a subset of the definitions of a module. For example:
use std/math PI let circle = 2 * $PI * $radius
Keep in mind that the definitions can be:
- Commands
- Aliases
- Constants
- Externs
- Other modules (as submodules)
- Environment variables (always imported)
Less commonly, a list of imports can also be used:
use std/formats [ 'from ndjson' 'to ndjson' ]
Importing submodules
While you can import a submodule by itself using
use <module> </submodule>(e.g.,
use std help), the entire parent module and all of its definitions (and thus submodules) will be parsed when using this form. When possible, loading the submodule as a module will result in faster code. For example:
# Faster use std/help
Importing Constants
As seen above with the
std/math examples, some modules may export constant definitions. When importing the entire module, constants can be accessed through a record with the same name as the module:
# Importing entire module - Record access
use std/math
$math.PI
# => 3.141592653589793
$math
# => ╭───────┬──────╮
# => │ GAMMA │ 0.58 │
# => │ E │ 2.72 │
# => │ PI │ 3.14 │
# => │ TAU │ 6.28 │
# => │ PHI │ 1.62 │
# => ╰───────┴──────╯
# Or importing all of the module's members
use std/math *
$PI
# => 3.141592653589793
Hiding
Any custom command or alias, whether imported from a module or not, can be "hidden" to restore the previous definition using the
hide command.
The
hide command also accepts import patterns, similar to
use, but interprets them slightly differently. These patterns can be one of the following:
- If the name is a custom command, the
hidecommand hides it directly.
- If the name is a module name, it hides all of its exports prefixed with the module name
For example, using
std/assert:
use std/assert
assert equal 1 2
# => Assertion failed
assert true
# => Assertion passes
hide assert
assert equal 1 1
# => Error:
# => help: A command with that name exists in module `assert`. Try importing it with `use`
assert true
# => Error:
# => help: A command with that name exists in module `assert`. Try importing it with `use`
Just as you can
use a subset of the module's definitions, you can also
hide them selectively as well:
use std/assert
hide assert main
assert equal 1 1
# => assertion passes
assert true
# => Error:
# => help: A command with that name exists in module `assert`. Try importing it with `use`
Tips
main is covered in more detail in Creating Modules, but for end-users,
main simply means "the command named the same as the module." In this case the
assert module exports a
main command that "masquerades" as the
assert command. Hiding
main has the effect of hiding the
assert command, but not its subcommands.
See Also
To make a module always be available without having to
useit in each Nushell session, simply add its import (
use) to your startup configuration. See the Configuration Chapter to learn how.
Modules can also be used as part of an Overlay.