Nushell currently has experimental support for thread-based background jobs.

Jobs can be can be spawned using job spawn , which receives a closure and starts its execution in a background thread, returning an unique integer id for the spawned job:

'i am' | save status.txt job spawn { sleep 10sec ; ' inevitable' | save -- append status.txt } # => 1 open status.txt # => i am # wait for 10 seconds sleep 10sec open status.txt # => i am inevitable

Active jobs can be queried with the job list command, which returns a table with the information of the jobs which are currently executing. Jobs can also be killed/interrupted by using the job kill command, which interrupts the job's thread and kills all of the job's child processes:

let id = job spawn { sleep 1day } job list # => ┏━━━┳━━━━┳━━━━━━━━┳━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓ # => ┃ # ┃ id ┃ type ┃ pids ┃ # => ┣━━━╋━━━━╋━━━━━━━━╋━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┫ # => ┃ 0 ┃ 1 ┃ thread ┃ [list 0 items] ┃ # => ┗━━━┻━━━━┻━━━━━━━━┻━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛ job kill $id job list # => ╭────────────╮ # => │ empty list │ # => ╰────────────╯

On Unix targets, such as Linux and macOS, Nushell also supports suspending external commands using Ctrl + Z . When a running process is suspended, it is turned into a "frozen" background job:

long_running_process # this starts running, then Ctrl+Z is pressed # => Job 1 is frozen job list # => ┏━━━┳━━━━┳━━━━━━━━┳━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓ # => ┃ # ┃ id ┃ type ┃ pids ┃ # => ┣━━━╋━━━━╋━━━━━━━━╋━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┫ # => ┃ 0 ┃ 1 ┃ frozen ┃ [list 1 items] ┃ # => ┗━━━┻━━━━┻━━━━━━━━┻━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛

A frozen job can be brought back into foreground with the job unfreeze command:

job unfreeze # process is brought back where it stopped

Tip For those familiar with other Unix shells, you can create an alias to emulate the behavior of the fg command: alias fg = job unfreeze

By default, job unfreeze will unfreeze the most recently frozen job. However, you can also specify the id of a specific job to unfreeze:

vim # => Job 1 is frozen long_running_process # => Job 2 is frozen job unfreeze 1 # we're back in vim

Data can be sent to a job using job send <id> , and the job can receive it using job recv :

let jobId = job spawn { job recv | save sent.txt } 'hello from the main thread' | job send $jobId sleep 1sec open sent.txt # => hello from the main thread

The main thread has a job ID of 0, so you can also send data in the other direction:

job spawn { sleep 1sec 'Hello from a background job' | job send 0 } job recv # => Hello from a background job

Unlike many other shells, Nushell jobs are not separate processes, and are instead implemented as background threads.

An important side effect of this, is that all background jobs will terminate once the shell process exits. For this reason, Nushell has no UNIX-like disown command to prevent jobs from terminating once the shell exits. To account for that, there are plans for a job dispatch implementation in the future, for spawning independent background processes (see #15201 for progress).