Background Jobs
Nushell currently has experimental support for thread-based background jobs.
Spawning Jobs
Jobs can be can be spawned using
job spawn, which receives a closure and starts its execution in a background thread, returning an unique integer id for the spawned job:
'i am' | save status.txt
job spawn { sleep 10sec; ' inevitable' | save --append status.txt }
# => 1
open status.txt
# => i am
# wait for 10 seconds
sleep 10sec
open status.txt
# => i am inevitable
Listing and Killing jobs
Active jobs can be queried with the
job list command, which returns a table with the information of the jobs which are currently executing. Jobs can also be killed/interrupted by using the
job kill command, which interrupts the job's thread and kills all of the job's child processes:
let id = job spawn { sleep 1day }
job list
# => ┏━━━┳━━━━┳━━━━━━━━┳━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
# => ┃ # ┃ id ┃ type ┃ pids ┃
# => ┣━━━╋━━━━╋━━━━━━━━╋━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┫
# => ┃ 0 ┃ 1 ┃ thread ┃ [list 0 items] ┃
# => ┗━━━┻━━━━┻━━━━━━━━┻━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛
job kill $id
job list
# => ╭────────────╮
# => │ empty list │
# => ╰────────────╯
Job suspension
On Unix targets, such as Linux and macOS, Nushell also supports suspending external commands using Ctrl+Z. When a running process is suspended, it is turned into a "frozen" background job:
long_running_process # this starts running, then Ctrl+Z is pressed
# => Job 1 is frozen
job list
# => ┏━━━┳━━━━┳━━━━━━━━┳━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
# => ┃ # ┃ id ┃ type ┃ pids ┃
# => ┣━━━╋━━━━╋━━━━━━━━╋━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┫
# => ┃ 0 ┃ 1 ┃ frozen ┃ [list 1 items] ┃
# => ┗━━━┻━━━━┻━━━━━━━━┻━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛
A frozen job can be brought back into foreground with the
job unfreeze command:
job unfreeze
# process is brought back where it stopped
Tip
For those familiar with other Unix shells, you can create an alias to emulate the behavior of the
fg command:
alias fg = job unfreeze
By default,
job unfreeze will unfreeze the most recently frozen job. However, you can also specify the id of a specific job to unfreeze:
vim
# => Job 1 is frozen
long_running_process
# => Job 2 is frozen
job unfreeze 1
# we're back in vim
Communicating between jobs
Data can be sent to a job using
job send <id>, and the job can receive it using
job recv:
let jobId = job spawn {
job recv | save sent.txt
}
'hello from the main thread' | job send $jobId
sleep 1sec
open sent.txt
# => hello from the main thread
The main thread has a job ID of 0, so you can also send data in the other direction:
job spawn {
sleep 1sec
'Hello from a background job' | job send 0
}
job recv
# => Hello from a background job
Exit Behavior
Unlike many other shells, Nushell jobs are not separate processes, and are instead implemented as background threads.
An important side effect of this, is that all background jobs will terminate once the shell process exits. For this reason, Nushell has no UNIX-like
disown command to prevent jobs from terminating once the shell exits. To account for that, there are plans for a
job dispatch implementation in the future, for spawning independent background processes (see #15201 for progress).
Additionally, if the user is running an interactive Nushell session and runs
exit while there are background jobs running, the shell will warn about them before prompting the user to confirm
exit.