tui for viewers

Build interactive terminal UIs by composing `tui` subcommands.

built-in

> tui {flags}

input output nothing string

List TUI subcommands

> tui

You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.

Builders ( tui table , tui split , ...) append widgets to a tui value. tui run shows it and returns one record: {action, focused, selected, page, values, rows, live} , where values holds every widget's state by id. tui debug returns the same record plus the painted screen and the resolved layout, for scripts and tests.

Data: a value piped into a builder is the shared data list. Lists and streams are collected in full (up to 100k rows); an external command's output ( tail -f log | tui log ) and an unbounded range ( 1.. ) stay live, and their rows appear as they are produced. When the TUI closes while an external command is still running, it is stopped. A widget can have its own rows with --data , or by piping into it inside a container's child list: tui split [(ls | tui table) (ps | tui table)] . --from <id> (with an optional closure) makes a widget follow another's highlighted row.

Hooks: tui bind , menu actions, tui button , --on-select , and the tui run refresh closure all receive the state record and may return nothing, a new data list, or {action: submit|quit, selected: ...} .