tui for viewers
Command Type
built-in
Signature
> tui {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Examples
List TUI subcommands
> tui
Notes
You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.
Builders (
tui table,
tui split, ...) append widgets to a
tui value.
tui run shows it and returns one record:
{action, focused, selected, page, values, rows, live}, where
values holds every widget's state by id.
tui debug returns the same record plus the painted
screen and the resolved layout, for scripts and tests.
Data: a value piped into a builder is the shared data list. Lists and streams are collected in full (up to 100k rows); an external command's output (
tail -f log | tui log) and an unbounded range (
1..) stay live, and their rows appear as they are produced. When the TUI closes while an external command is still running, it is stopped. A widget can have its own rows with
--data, or by piping into it inside a container's child list:
tui split [(ls | tui table) (ps | tui table)].
--from <id> (with an optional closure) makes a widget follow another's highlighted row.
Hooks:
tui bind, menu actions,
tui button,
--on-select, and the
tui run refresh closure all receive the state record and may return nothing, a new data list, or
{action: submit|quit, selected: ...}.
Layout:
tui split --sizes [30% 1fr] arranges children;
tui box groups them with a border;
tui tab makes a page. Colors come from
$env.config.tui.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
tui bind
|Run a hook when a key is pressed anywhere in the TUI.
|built-in
tui box
|Group widgets inside a titled, bordered box.
|built-in
tui button
|Add a button that runs a hook, or submits its label, when activated.
|built-in
tui debug
|Render a TUI without a terminal and return the screen plus the resolved layout, focus order, and pages.
|built-in
tui label
|Add static text: inline, or as the title bar (--title) or status bar (--status).
|built-in
tui log
|Add an append-only log view. Streamed rows appear at the bottom.
|built-in
tui menu
|Add a menu bar with mnemonics, dropdown items, and actions.
|built-in
tui preview
|Show text for the selected table, tree, or select row. Arrow keys stay on the source.
|built-in
tui progress
|Add a progress bar.
|built-in
tui run
|Run a composed TUI until the user quits or submits a selection.
|built-in
tui search
|Add a search box that filters tables, logs, trees, and selects as you type.
|built-in
tui select
|Add a radio list of items, or a checkbox list with --multi.
|built-in
tui split
|Lay out child widgets side by side (or stacked with --vertical) with draggable dividers.
|built-in
tui tab
|Group widgets as a page in the tab bar.
|built-in
tui table
|Add a navigable table. Pipeline rows become the rows; scalars show as one
item column.
|built-in
tui textbox
|Add an editable text field. Tab to focus it, then type.
|built-in
tui tree
|Add a tree for nested records or a directory walk.
|built-in