测试你的 Nushell 代码

Nushell 在标准库中提供了一组"断言"命令。

我们确实可以使用内置的相等/顺序命令实现测试目的，如 == 或 <= 或更复杂的命令，并在预期条件失败时手动抛出错误，但使用标准库提供的内容可以说更容易！

在下文中，将假设 std assert 模块已在当前作用域中导入

use

use std/ assert

每个断言的基础是 std assert 命令。如果条件不为真，它会生成一个错误。

· ╰── It is not true.

可以选择设置一条消息来显示断言命令的意图、出了什么问题或预期是什么：

$"The lockout code is wrong, received: (

assert ( $a == 19 ) $"The lockout code is wrong, received: ( $a )"

let

let a = 0