测试你的 Nushell 代码
断言命令
Nushell 在标准库中提供了一组"断言"命令。
我们确实可以使用内置的相等/顺序命令实现测试目的，如
== 或
<= 或更复杂的命令，并在预期条件失败时手动抛出错误，但使用标准库提供的内容可以说更容易！
在下文中，将假设
std assert 模块已在当前作用域中导入
use std/assert
每个断言的基础是
std assert 命令。如果条件不为真，它会生成一个错误。
assert (1 == 2)
Error:
× Assertion failed.
╭─[entry #13:1:1]
1 │ assert (1 == 2)
· ───┬──
· ╰── It is not true.
╰────
可以选择设置一条消息来显示断言命令的意图、出了什么问题或预期是什么：
let a = 0
assert ($a == 19) $"The lockout code is wrong, received: ($a)"
Error:
× The lockout code is wrong, received: 13
╭─[entry #25:1:1]
1 │ let a = 0
2 │ assert ($a == 19) $"The lockout code is wrong, received: ($a)"
· ────┬───
· ╰── It is not true.
╰────
有许多断言命令，它们的行为与基本命令完全相同，只是使用了适当的运算符。它们的附加价值是能够提供更好的错误消息。
例如，如果没有附加消息，这不是很有帮助：
let a = "foo"
let b = "bar"
assert ($b | str contains $a)
Error: × Assertion failed.
╭─[entry #5:3:8]
2 │ let b = "bar"
3 │ assert ($b | str contains $a)
· ───────────┬──────────
· ╰── It is not true.
╰────
而使用
assert str contains：
let a = "a needle"
let b = "haystack"
assert str contains $b $a
Error: × Assertion failed.
╭─[entry #7:3:21]
2 │ let b = "bar"
3 │ assert str contains $b $a
· ──┬──
· ╰─┤ This does not contain 'a needle'.
· │ value: "haystack"
╰────
一般来说，对于基本的
assert 命令，建议始终提供附加消息来显示出了什么问题。如果你不能使用任何内置的断言命令，你可以通过为
error make 传递标签来为
assert 命令创建一个自定义的：
def "assert even" [number: int] {
assert ($number mod 2 == 0) --error-label {
text: $"($number) is not an even number",
span: (metadata $number).span,
}
}
然后你就有了详细的自定义错误消息：
let $a = 13
assert even $a
Error:
× Assertion failed.
╭─[entry #37:1:1]
1 │ assert even $a
· ─┬
· ╰── 13 is not an even number
╰────
运行测试
现在我们已经能够通过调用
std assert 中的命令来编写测试，能够运行它们并在出现问题时看到测试失败，在一切正确时看到测试通过，这将是很好的 😃
Nupm 包
在第一种情况下，我们将假设你要测试的代码是 Nupm 包的一部分。
在这种情况下，只需按照以下步骤操作：
- 在包的
nupm.nuon包文件旁边创建一个
tests/目录
- 通过向其中添加
mod.nu文件使
tests/目录成为有效模块
- 在
tests/中编写命令
- 调用
nupm test
约定是，从
tests 模块完全导出的任何命令都将作为测试运行，例如：
tests/mod.nu中的
export def some-test将运行
tests/mod.nu中的
def just-an-internal-cmd将不会运行
- 当且仅当
tests/mod.nu中有类似
export use spam.nu *的内容时，
tests/spam.nu中的
export def another-test才会运行
独立测试
如果你的 Nushell 脚本或模块不是 Nupm 包的一部分，最简单的方法是在独立脚本中编写测试，然后从
Makefile 或 CI 中调用它们：
假设我们有一个简单的
math.nu 模块，其中包含一个简单的斐波那契命令：
# `fib n` 是第 n 个斐波那契数
export def fib [n: int] [ nothing -> int ] {
if $n == 0 {
return 0
} else if $n == 1 {
return 1
}
(fib ($n - 1)) + (fib ($n - 2))
}
然后一个名为
tests.nu 的测试脚本可能如下所示
use math.nu fib
use std/assert
for t in [
[input, expected];
[0, 0],
[1, 1],
[2, 1],
[3, 2],
[4, 3],
[5, 5],
[6, 8],
[7, 13],
] {
assert equal (fib $t.input) $t.expected
}
并通过
nu tests.nu 调用
基本测试框架
也可以将测试定义为具有描述性名称的函数，并在不需要 Nupm 包的情况下动态发现它们。以下使用
scope commands 和第二个 Nushell 实例来运行生成的测试列表。
use std/assert
source fib.nu
def main [] {
print "Running tests..."
let test_commands = (
scope commands
| where ($it.type == "custom")
and ($it.name | str starts-with "test ")
and not ($it.description | str starts-with "ignore")
| get name
| each { |test| [$"print 'Running test: ($test)'", $test] } | flatten
| str join "; "
)
nu --commands $"source ($env.CURRENT_FILE); ($test_commands)"
print "Tests completed successfully"
}
def "test fib" [] {
for t in [
[input, expected];
[0, 0],
[1, 1],
[2, 1],
[3, 2],
[4, 3],
[5, 5],
[6, 8],
[7, 13]
] {
assert equal (fib $t.input) $t.expected
}
}
# ignore
def "test show-ignored-test" [] {
print "This test will not be executed"
}
这是一个简单的示例，但可以扩展以包含你可能期望的测试框架的许多功能，包括设置和拆卸函数以及跨文件的测试发现。