Coming from PowerShell
Tips
PowerShell pipelines pass rich .NET objects, which allow property access like
$process.Name or piping objects directly into cmdlets that understand them.
Nushell pipelines, by contrast, pass structured data such as tables, lists, and values.
This means:
- No
.PropertyNameaccess
- Use
get column,
select,
$it.column, or table operations instead
- Commands always receive predictable structured input, not strings or .NET types
Command Equivalents:
|PowerShell
|Nu
|Task
Get-ChildItem
ls
|List files in current directory
Get-ChildItem <dir>
ls <dir>
|List files in given directory
Get-ChildItem pattern*
ls pattern*
|Pattern-match files
Get-ChildItem -Force -File -Hidden
ls --long --all or
ls -la
|Detailed listing including hidden files
Get-ChildItem | Where-Object { $_.PSIsContainer }
ls | where type == dir
|List directories only
Get-ChildItem -Recurse -Filter *.rs
ls **/*.rs
|Recursive search for files
Get-ChildItem -Recurse Makefile | Select-Object -Expand Name
ls **/Makefile | get name | vim ...$in
|Pass matched paths to command
Set-Location <dir>
cd <dir>
|Change directory
Set-Location
cd
|Go to home directory
Set-Location -
cd -
|Go to previous directory
New-Item -ItemType Directory <path>
mkdir <path>
|Create a directory
New-Item test.txt
touch test.txt
|Create a file
command | Out-File <path>
out> <path> or
o> <path>
|Save output to file (raw)
command | Set-Content <path>
| save <path>
|Save output to file (structured)
command | Out-File -Append <path>
out>> <path> or
o>> <path>
|Append output to file
| save --append <path>
|Append structured output
command | Out-Null
| ignore
|Discard output
cmd1 | Tee-Object -FilePath log.txt | cmd2
cmd1 | tee { save log.txt } | cmd2
|Tee output to file
command | Select-Object -First 5
command | first 5
|Limit output to first N rows
Get-Content <path>
open --raw <path>
|Display file contents
Move-Item <source> <dest>
mv <source> <dest>
|Move file
Get-ChildItem *.md | ForEach-Object { $_.Name }
ls *.md | each { $in.name }
|Iterate list values
foreach ($i in 1..10) { $i }
for i in 1..10 { print $i }
|Loop over range
Copy-Item <source> <dest>
cp <source> <dest>
|Copy file
Copy-Item -Recurse <source> <dest>
cp -r <source> <dest>
|Copy directory recursively
Remove-Item <path>
rm <path>
|Remove file
rm -t <path>
|Move file to trash
Remove-Item -Recurse -Force <path>
rm -r <path>
|Remove directory recursively
Get-Date "<date>"
"<date>" | into datetime -f <format>
|Parse date
"<str>" -replace 'a','b'
str replace "a" "b"
|Replace substrings
Select-String <pattern>
where $it =~ <pattern> or
find <pattern>
|Search text
Get-Help <command>
help <command>
|Get command help
Get-Command
help commands
|List all commands
Get-Command "*<string>*"
help --find <string>
|Search commands
command1; if ($?) { command2 }
command1; command2
|Run second command only if first succeeds
/tmp/$((Get-Random))
$"/tmp/(random int)"
|String interpolation
$env:Path
$env.PATH or
$env.Path
|Show PATH
$LASTEXITCODE
$env.LAST_EXIT_CODE
|Exit code of last external command
$env:PATH += ":/usr/bin"
$env.PATH = ($env.PATH | append /usr/bin)
|Update PATH (temporary)
Get-ChildItem Env:
$env
|List environment variables
$env:FOO
$env.FOO
|Access environment variable
Remove-Item Env:FOO
hide-env FOO
|Unset environment variable
Set-Alias s "git status -sb"
alias s = git status -sb
|Temporary alias
Get-Command FOO
which FOO
|Inspect command / alias / binary
powershell -Command "<commands>"
nu -c <commands>
|Run inline pipeline
.\script.ps1
nu <script file>
|Run script file
Get-Location or
$PWD
pwd or
$env.PWD
|Show current directory
Read-Host
let var = input
|Read user input
Read-Host -AsSecureString
let secret = input -s
|Read secret input