Table of Contents
- Installation - Installing Nushell
- Introduction - Getting started
- Thinking in Nu - Thinking in Nushell
- Moving around - Moving around in Nushell
- Types of data - Types of data in Nushell
- Loading data - Loading data and using it
- Strings - Strings, escape characters, and string interpolation
- Working with lists - Working with Nu lists
- Working with tables - Working with Nu tables
- Pipelines - How the pipeline works
- Configuration - How to configure Nushell
- 3rd Party Prompts - How to configure 3rd party prompts
- Custom commands - Creating your own commands
- Aliases - How to alias commands
- Operators - Operators supported by Nushell
- Variables - Working with variables
- Control flow - Working with the control flow commands
- Environment - Working with environment variables
- Stdout, stderr, and exit codes - Working with stdout, stderr, and exit codes
- Modules - Creating and using your own modules
- Hooks - Adding code snippets to be run automatically
- Scripts - Creating your own scripts
- Metadata - An explanation of Nu's metadata system
- Creating your own errors - Creating your own error messages
- Directory Stack - Working with multiple locations
- Running External (System) Commands - Running external commands with a naming conflict
- Plugins - Enhancing Nushell with more features using plugins
- Parallelism - Running your code in parallel
- Line editor - Nushell's line editor
- Dataframes - Working with dataframes in Nushell
- Explore - Using the Nushell TUI
- Coloring and Theming - How to change the colors and themes in Nushell
- Regular Expressions - Guide to use regex
- Coming from Bash - Guide for those coming to Nushell from Bash
- Nushell map from shells/DSL - Guide to show how Nushell compares with SQL, LINQ, PowerShell, and Bash
- Nushell map from imperative languages - Guide to show how Nushell compares with Python, Kotlin, C++, C#, and Rust
- Nushell map from functional languages - Guide to show how Nushell compares with Clojure, Tablecloth (OCaml / Elm) and Haskell
- Nushell operator map - Guide to show how Nushell operators compare with those in general purpose programming languages
- Command Reference - List of all Nushell's commands