함수형 언어의 Nu 맵

이 표의 목적은 Nu 내장 기능과 플러그인이 함수형 언어와 어떻게 관련되는지 이해하는 데 도움을 주는 것입니다. 관련 Nu 명령과 다른 언어에서의 해당 명령을 매핑하려고 노력했습니다. 기여를 환영합니다.

참고: 이 표는 Nu 0.43 이상을 가정합니다.

누셸클로저테이블클로스 (오카믈 / 엘름)하스켈
appendconj, into, concatappend, (++), concat, concatMap(++)
into binaryInteger/toHexStringshowHex
countcountlength, sizelength, size
datejava.time.LocalDate/now
eachmap, mapv, iteratemap, forEachmap, mapM
exitSystem/exit
firstfirstheadhead
formatformatText.Printf.printf
group-bygroup-bygroup, groupBy
helpdoc
is-emptyempty?isEmpty
lastlast, peek, take-lastlastlast
lineslines, words, split-with
matchmatch (오카믈), case (엘름)case
nthnthArray.getlookup
openwith-open
transpose(apply mapv vector matrix)transpose
prependconscons, ::::
printprintlnputStrLn, print
range, 1..10rangerange1..10, 'a'..'f'
reducereduce, reduce-kvfoldrfoldr
reversereverse, rseqreverse, reverseInPlacereverse
selectselect-keys
shuffleshuffle
sizecountsize, length
skipresttailtail
skip untildrop-while
skip whiledrop-whiledropWhiledropWhile, dropWhileEnd
sort-bysort, sort-by, sorted-set-bysort, sortBy, sortWithsort, sortBy
split rowsplit, split-{at,with,lines}split, words, linessplit, words, lines
strclojure.string 함수String 함수
str joinjoinconcatintercalate
str trimtrim, triml, trimrtrim, trimLeft, trimRightstrip
sumapply +sumsum
taketake, drop-last, poptake, inittake, init
take untiltake-whiletakeWhiletakeWhile
take whiletake-whiletakeWhiletakeWhile
uniqsetSet.emptyData.Set
wherefilter, filterv, selectfilter, filterMapfilter
