함수형 언어의 Nu 맵
이 표의 목적은 Nu 내장 기능과 플러그인이 함수형 언어와 어떻게 관련되는지 이해하는 데 도움을 주는 것입니다. 관련 Nu 명령과 다른 언어에서의 해당 명령을 매핑하려고 노력했습니다. 기여를 환영합니다.
참고: 이 표는 Nu 0.43 이상을 가정합니다.
|누셸
|클로저
|테이블클로스 (오카믈 / 엘름)
|하스켈
|append
|conj, into, concat
|append, (++), concat, concatMap
|(++)
|into binary
|Integer/toHexString
|showHex
|count
|count
|length, size
|length, size
|date
|java.time.LocalDate/now
|each
|map, mapv, iterate
|map, forEach
|map, mapM
|exit
|System/exit
|first
|first
|head
|head
|format
|format
|Text.Printf.printf
|group-by
|group-by
|group, groupBy
|help
|doc
|is-empty
|empty?
|isEmpty
|last
|last, peek, take-last
|last
|last
|lines
|lines, words, split-with
|match
|match (오카믈), case (엘름)
|case
|nth
|nth
|Array.get
|lookup
|open
|with-open
|transpose
|(apply mapv vector matrix)
|transpose
|prepend
|cons
|cons, ::
|::
|println
|putStrLn, print
|range, 1..10
|range
|range
|1..10, 'a'..'f'
|reduce
|reduce, reduce-kv
|foldr
|foldr
|reverse
|reverse, rseq
|reverse, reverseInPlace
|reverse
|select
|select-keys
|shuffle
|shuffle
|size
|count
|size, length
|skip
|rest
|tail
|tail
|skip until
|drop-while
|skip while
|drop-while
|dropWhile
|dropWhile, dropWhileEnd
|sort-by
|sort, sort-by, sorted-set-by
|sort, sortBy, sortWith
|sort, sortBy
|split row
|split, split-{at,with,lines}
|split, words, lines
|split, words, lines
|str
|clojure.string 함수
|String 함수
|str join
|join
|concat
|intercalate
|str trim
|trim, triml, trimr
|trim, trimLeft, trimRight
|strip
|sum
|apply +
|sum
|sum
|take
|take, drop-last, pop
|take, init
|take, init
|take until
|take-while
|takeWhile
|takeWhile
|take while
|take-while
|takeWhile
|takeWhile
|uniq
|set
|Set.empty
|Data.Set
|where
|filter, filterv, select
|filter, filterMap
|filter