str for strings

str camel-case Convert a string to camelCase. built-in

str capitalize Capitalize first letter of text. built-in

str contains Checks if string input contains a substring. built-in

str distance Compare two strings and return the edit distance/Levenshtein distance. built-in

str downcase Make text lowercase. built-in

str ends-with Check if an input ends with a string. built-in

str expand Generates all possible combinations defined in brace expansion syntax. built-in

str index-of Returns start index of first occurrence of string in input, or -1 if no match. built-in

str join Concatenate multiple strings into a single string, with an optional separator between each. built-in

str kebab-case Convert a string to kebab-case. built-in

str length Output the length of any strings in the pipeline. built-in

str pascal-case Convert a string to PascalCase. built-in

str replace Find and replace text. built-in

str reverse Reverse every string in the pipeline. built-in

str screaming-snake-case Convert a string to SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE. built-in

str snake-case Convert a string to snake_case. built-in

str starts-with Check if an input starts with a string. built-in

str stats Gather word count statistics on the text. built-in

str substring Get part of a string. Note that the first character of a string is index 0. built-in

str title-case Convert a string to Title Case. built-in

str trim Trim whitespace or specific character. built-in