str for strings
Various commands for working with string data.
Signature
> str {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Notes
You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
str camel-case
|Convert a string to camelCase.
|built-in
str capitalize
|Capitalize first letter of text.
|built-in
str contains
|Checks if string input contains a substring.
|built-in
str distance
|Compare two strings and return the edit distance/Levenshtein distance.
|built-in
str downcase
|Make text lowercase.
|built-in
str ends-with
|Check if an input ends with a string.
|built-in
str expand
|Generates all possible combinations defined in brace expansion syntax.
|built-in
str index-of
|Returns start index of first occurrence of string in input, or -1 if no match.
|built-in
str join
|Concatenate multiple strings into a single string, with an optional separator between each.
|built-in
str kebab-case
|Convert a string to kebab-case.
|built-in
str length
|Output the length of any strings in the pipeline.
|built-in
str pascal-case
|Convert a string to PascalCase.
|built-in
str replace
|Find and replace text.
|built-in
str reverse
|Reverse every string in the pipeline.
|built-in
str screaming-snake-case
|Convert a string to SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.
|built-in
str snake-case
|Convert a string to snake_case.
|built-in
str starts-with
|Check if an input starts with a string.
|built-in
str stats
|Gather word count statistics on the text.
|built-in
str substring
|Get part of a string. Note that the first character of a string is index 0.
|built-in
str title-case
|Convert a string to Title Case.
|built-in
str trim
|Trim whitespace or specific character.
|built-in
str upcase
|Make text uppercase.
|built-in