str for strings

Various commands for working with string data.

Signature

> str {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingstring

Notes

You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
str camel-caseConvert a string to camelCase.built-in
str capitalizeCapitalize first letter of text.built-in
str containsChecks if string input contains a substring.built-in
str distanceCompare two strings and return the edit distance/Levenshtein distance.built-in
str downcaseMake text lowercase.built-in
str ends-withCheck if an input ends with a string.built-in
str expandGenerates all possible combinations defined in brace expansion syntax.built-in
str index-ofReturns start index of first occurrence of string in input, or -1 if no match.built-in
str joinConcatenate multiple strings into a single string, with an optional separator between each.built-in
str kebab-caseConvert a string to kebab-case.built-in
str lengthOutput the length of any strings in the pipeline.built-in
str pascal-caseConvert a string to PascalCase.built-in
str replaceFind and replace text.built-in
str reverseReverse every string in the pipeline.built-in
str screaming-snake-caseConvert a string to SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.built-in
str snake-caseConvert a string to snake_case.built-in
str starts-withCheck if an input starts with a string.built-in
str statsGather word count statistics on the text.built-in
str substringGet part of a string. Note that the first character of a string is index 0.built-in
str title-caseConvert a string to Title Case.built-in
str trimTrim whitespace or specific character.built-in
str upcaseMake text uppercase.built-in